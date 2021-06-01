Bowling Green senior John Guthrie and Greenwood junior Jacks Lancaster were among the area players to advance following Tuesday’s first day of the KHSAA state tennis championships in Lexington.
Guthrie beat Bullitt East’s Daniel Davis 6-0, 6-0 in his first-round match, then took down Grayson County’s Owen Brown 6-0, 6-0 in his second-round match. Guthrie will face St. Xavier’s Chris Kaufmann in Wednesday’s quarterfinals at 7 a.m.
Lancaster rolled to a 6-0, 6-0 win over Whitefield Academy’s Luke Harvie in the first round, then topped Russell County’s Lucas McFall 6-2, 6-0. Lancaster will face Covington Catholic’s Brady Hussey at 7 a.m. Wednesday.
In the girls’ singles bracket, Greenwood eighth grader Arden Dethridge advanced to the quarterfinals after beating East Carter’s Maria Hayes 6-2, 6-0 in the first round and Corbin’s Lindsay Jones 6-0, 6-4 in the second round. Dethridge will face North Oldham’s Lilah Shallcross on Wednesday at 8:15 a.m.
Greenwood sophomore Greer Glosick dropped her first-round match 6-0, 6-1 to McCracken County’s Shelby Puryear.
Greenwood senior James Chen and sophomore Dylan Dethridge advanced to the quarterfinals in boys’ doubles, winning a first-round match 6-0, 6-0 against Meade County’s Clay Dupin and Peyton Johnston before topping Paducah Tilghman’s AJ Armstrong and Ben LeBuhn 7-6 (1), 6-2 in the second round.
Chen and Dylan Dethridge will face Central Hardin’s Keegan Christensen and Jacob Jiranek on Wednesday at 9:30 a.m.
Bowling Green junior Andrew Law and senior Tucker Strow won their first-round match 7-5, 6-2 over Knox Central’s Kobe Abner and Brendon Bingham, but lost 6-0, 6-0 to St. Xavier’s Ty Bush and Patrick Johnson in the second round.
Greenwood junior Seth Thomas and eighth grader Gary Zheng won 6-0, 6-1 over Muhlenberg County’s Heath Embry and James Soderling but fell 6-1, 6-0 to St. Xavier’s William Lewis and Tommy Scanlan in the second round.
South Warren senior Caden Stephanski and junior Jake Taylor fell 6-2, 6-3 to Madison Southern’s Cameron and Chase Hechemy in the first round.
In girls’ doubles, South Warren juniors Hannah Evans and Meghan Martin won their first-round match 6-0, 6-0 against Shelby Valley’s Mckenna Caudill and Hannah Johnson but fell 7-6 (3), 5-7 1-0 (3) in the second round to Owensboro Catholic’s Olivia Hayden and Aisha Merchant.
Greenwood’s sophomore duo of Maria Crowe and Kate Young beat Russell’s McKenna Barfield and Anna White 6-1, 6-4 in their first-round match but fell 6-2, 6-2 to Assumption’s Katherine Hudson and Isebel Winebrenner in the second round.
Bowling Green sophomores Macy Meisel and Elizabeth Maglinger dropped a 6-3, 3-6, 1-0 (4) decision to Paducah Tilghman’s Meghan Gruber and Anna West in the first round.
Greenwood freshman Avery Overmohle and senior Ashley Parks fell 2-6, 6-4, 1-0 (7) to Muhlenberg County’s Sarah Cate Boggess and Baker Hardison in the first round.{&end}