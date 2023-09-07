After spending the first three weeks away from El Donaldson Stadium, the Bowling Green football team will finally be back home Friday, hosting Apollo at 7 p.m.
While BGHS did play at WKU in the Rafferty’s Bowl in week one, Friday’s game is the chance to get back into familiar territory – enjoying the friendly confines for the first time this season.
“I think there is some excitement about us getting to play at home this week,” BG coach Mark Spader said. “That, along with getting healthy in spots, I hope will help us.”
The Purples return home 1-2 with losses to Lexington Christian and Bryan Station in bowl games sandwiched around a road victory at Owensboro. Last week Bowling Green lost 38-35 to Bryan Station in a game where the Purples were without three defensive players due to illness.
“Some guys were kind of forced into some starting roles, and as the game went on, they did well,” Spader said. “But in the third and fourth quarter, we weren’t able to make many stops. It just made for a really long day.
“ ... It will just be nice to get those pieces back this week because we know they need game snaps and we need to continue to grow as a defense.”
The evolving defense continues to be tested, while the offense has been impressive so far. The Purples have scored 129 points in three games. While Spader said the offense has been pretty good, there is still room for improvement.
“They’ve put up some points, but that is the one thing – when you have losses, especially in our building, everything is put under a microscope,” Spader said. “Always talk about how it shows your warts. Our film session afterward was really eye opening on both sides of the ball because our offense can get better. We have to learn how to take care of the ball, first off. There are a lot of little things that will make us great offensively.”
Spader added the schedule has given his team a barometer of where they need to be if they want to make another deep postseason run. It’s been a challenging three weeks, but he hopes it pays off in the long run.
“That’s why I love a schedule like that,” Spader said. “If you are playing weak teams, you never see your warts and you feel good about yourself. That’s a little false enthusiasm about things. Playing opponents like (we have), going on the road, it is not pleasant by any means. You’d love to get the wins, but I think it pays off down the road.”
Apollo comes in 0-3, with all three losses by 26 points or more. John Edge has thrown for 356 yards while adding 82 yards and two scores on the ground.
“A lot of those final scores weren’t a clear picture of what the game was like,” Spader said. “A lot of those games were pretty close. They’ve had some special teams breakdowns that have changed their games. Their quarterback is really good. That is coach Edge’s son. He’s got a good arm on him. He can hurt you with his feet. He can hurt you with his arm.
“ ... I think their defensive line is really good. We are by no means going, ‘Hey, here is this 0-3 team.’ We are 1-2. It’s our home opener. We are just trying to focus on each day getting better. I know that is coach talk, but that is where we are right now.”