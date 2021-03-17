South Warren had top-seeded Bowling Green right where it wanted for the first 12 minutes of Tuesday's District 14 Boys' Basketball Tournament semifinal game at Bowling Green.
The Spartans were dictating a deliberate pace, grinding out possessions and forcing the Purples to miss from the outside enough to keep the game tight.
But when Bowling Green started connecting, the Purples made short work of South Warren for a 52-18 win to confirm a spot in the district championship game and lock up a bid in the Region 4 tournament.
Led by Turner Buttry's back-to-back-to-back 3-pointers in the second quarter, Bowling Green (19-2) erupted for 19 points in the second quarter after managing just six in the first. Since South Warren (17-6) only had seven points in the entire first half, that 25-7 lead looked fairly safe by the break.
It was an eerily similar opening to the lone regular-season matchup on Feb. 12, when the Spartans held the then-No.1 ranked Purples to just five points in the first quarter before Bowling Green surged ahead and away for a 65-31 win.
"They came out, tried to slow us down because we like to play fast," Buttry said. "We knew they would kind of do that tonight, but they were really prepared to slow that down. But once we got them tired, they started shooting quick shots and we got going in transition and that's what really helped us."
The Purples were just just 8-7 after South Warren's Caden Veltkamp buried an offensive putback, but a 3-pointer from Willie Wilson helped loosen up the Spartans' zone a bit. Then Buttry drilled three treys in the span of 1:43 before Isaiah Mason capped the barrage with another 3-pointer -- Bowling Green's fifth straight as part of a 17-0 run to end the first half.
"The biggest thing that got us in trouble the first time we played them, we did it again," South Warren coach Jason Holland said. "I thought we handled their full-court press pretty well, good shot selection for us ... it was 11-7 with three minutes left (in the half). They weren't stopping us from running our stuff. We were running it, running it, running it, and then we decided to shoot a couple bad 3s and we don't get back and set our defense."
The Purples opened the second half by scoring the first five points, then after another Veltkamp basket rattled off another 10-0 run -- punctuated by Mason's thunderous one-handed slam off a steal -- to put the game away.
Mason, a Northern Kentucky signee, finished with a game-high 21 points for the Purples. Buttry added 11 points.
"We just had to stay with our game plan and kind of just keep going and going and going," Bowling Green coach D.G. Sherrill said. "We kept thinking over there, well, things are going to lloosen up and we're going to hit some shots. We shoot the ball too well not to start hitting some shots.
"So when we started hitting some 3s, it opened things up and kind of got the game going a little more of the tempo we wanted to play."
Bowling Green face the winner of Wednesday's district semifinal matchup between Warren Central and Greenwood in Thursday's championship at Bowling Green.
SWHS 3 4 4 7 -- 18
BGHS 6 19 15 12 -- 52
SWHS -- Veltkamp 7, Jones 5, Burton 2, Graves 2, Putman 2.
BGHS -- Mason 21, Buttry 11, Dingle 6, Flanary 4, Huddleston 4, Banks 3, Wilson 3.