Bowling Green went up by as many as 27 points early in the second half Tuesday at South Warren, but it wasn't exactly smooth sailing from there.
The Spartans, led by Jace Carver's 26 second-half points, were able to cut the deficit to four late in the fourth quarter, but the Purples held off the rally with the help of clutch free throw shooting to claim a 72-64 victory.
"I think South Warren got really aggressive and started playing really well and we kind of got on our heels a little bit. Nothing seemed to go our way for a little while, but we made enough plays to kind of keep our head above water," Bowling Green coach Derrick Clubb said. "It's getting close to tournament time and you don't have a lot of blowouts in tournament games, so this is good for us."
Turner Buttry connected on three first-quarter 3-pointers to help Bowling Green (20-4 overall, 4-2 District 14) to a 20-11 lead heading to the second.
"I always get up shots on game day," Buttry said. "Coming into the game I always try to get going real quick and that's what I did."
Caleb Mitchell-Franklin started the second with a layup, but the Purples -- who were short a starter in Cobi Huddleston due to illness, according to Clubb -- responded with a 19-2 run started by a 3-pointer from Conner Cooper. Dezmond Wilson had eight points in the frame and his putback put Bowling Green up 39-15, before a 3-pointer from South Warren (13-11, 1-5) freshman Joaquin Pineyrua made it a 39-18 game heading into halftime.
The Purples started the second half on a 7-0 run to go up by 27 points, but that's when Jace Carver got hot.
South Warren's junior guard connected on a 3-pointer, and went on to tally 11 points in the quarter as the Spartans cut the deficit to 15 entering the fourth. He didn't slow down from there. He made another 3-pointer -- his third of the game -- to get South Warren within 10 with five minutes to play and a layup followed less than a minute later to cut the deficit to single digits.
The first 3-pointer during the quarter started a stretch of Carver -- who finished with a game-high 30 points -- scoring South Warren's next 13 points, the final of which was a 3-pointer from well beyond the arc that made it 63-58 with 2:40 to play.
The Spartans continued to claw back, making its next six free throws to eventually make it a four-point game with 1:02 remaining, but Bowling Green was also solid from the charity stripe. The Purples sank 11-of-12 in the fourth quarter and didn't allow South Warren to get any closer than four in the 72-64 victory.
"We probably don't win if we don't get up there and step up and make those free throws," Clubb said. "South Warren's a very good basketball team, but I'm really proud of the guys because tonight we had every reason to just kind of throw our hands up and say, 'Well, this guy got hot all of a sudden,' but we kept making free throws. I thought defensively we just just kind of bend but don't break."
Isaiah Mason had 16 of Bowling Green's points in the second half and he finished with a team-high 20 points and nine rebounds.
"We were in our head a little bit at the beginning of the second half," Mason said. "We kind of let them come back, but we just knew we had to stay as a team and not let it slip up and just play the way we want to play and not adjust to them, make them adjust to us."
Mason was one of five Purples in double figures. Buttry finished with 14, Wilson had 11 and Jasxon Banks and Jaxon Flanary each had 10. The Purples will host John Hardin on Friday.
Behind Carver's 30 points were Tayshaun Jones with 12 and Mitchell-Franklin with 11. The Spartans are scheduled to travel to Greenwood on Friday for a 7:30 p.m. game.
BGHS 20 19 14 19– 72
SWHS 11 7 20 26– 64
BG – Mason 20, Buttry 14, Wilson 11, Flanary 10, Banks 10, Cooper 7
SW – Carver 30, Jones 12, Mitchell-Franklin 11, Stobaugh 5, Putman 3, Pineyrua 3.
Girls
Bowling Green 47, South Warren 35
The Bowling Green girls' basketball team wasted no time in pulling ahead of South Warren on Tuesday.
The Lady Purples scored 20 unanswered points on the road between the first and second quarters on the way to a 47-35 victory to claim the top seed in District 14.
"Each year you've got a different goal and that was a goal for us. We are excited about that," Bowling Green coach Calvin Head said. "Any win you can get on the road in this district, regardless of how it looks, we'll take it."
A layup from Carrie Enlow got South Warren (11-13 overall, 3-3 District 14) within two points of Bowling Green (19-5, 7-0) in the first quarter, before a layup from Meadow Tisdale started the 20-0 run. The freshman finished with seven points in the period, which Bowling Green closed by scoring the final 12 points to take a 19-5 lead into the second.
The Lady Purples scored the first eight points of the second quarter to build a 22-point lead and held the Spartans scoreless in the period until the 3:18 mark, when Brooke Stevenson knocked down two free throws.
Stevenson scored South Warren's next six points on two 3-pointers separated by two free throws from Saniyah Shelton, and Gracie Hodges finished the half's scoring with a 3-pointer of her own to make it 31-16. Stevenson led the Spartans, who will travel to Greenwood on Friday, with 14 points in the game.
"I thought we lost focus with the scouting report and they made us pay," Head said. "They're good basketball players, so they can hurt you if you allow them to do that."
South Warren continued to cut into Bowling Green's lead in the second half. The Spartans scored the first five points of the third quarter make it 31-21, but the Lady Purples responded by scoring eight of the next 11 points, -- a stretch highlighted by a 3-pointer from Shelton, who finished with 11 points and seven rebounds -- to go up by 15. The two teams traded baskets to end the third with Bowling Green leading 41-26.
"We had to focus because we wanted to stay that No. 1 seed and beat everybody in our district," Shelton said.
Elly Bennett made back-to-back 3-pointers to start the fourth, getting South Warren within single digits, but it's as close as the Spartans could get as the Lady Purples outscored them 6-3 from that point to close out the 47-35 win.
Behind Shelton's 11 points were Tisdale with nine and LynKaylah James with 8. Bowling Green will host Allen County-Scottsville on Thursday at 7:30 p.m.
BGHS 19 12 10 6– 47
SWHS 5 11 10 9– 35
BG – Shelton 11, Tisdale 9, James 8, Huskey 6, Bailey 6, Gurley 4, Bennett 3
SW – Stevenson 14, Bennett 8, Bush 6, Hodges 3, C. Enlow 2, T. Enlow 2
