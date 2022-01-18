The Bowling Green boys’ basketball team started a big week with an important win, holding off District 14 rival Warren Central 49-42 on Tuesday at Bowling Green High School.
Bowling Green (14-3 overall, 4-1 District 14) started fast and held off a late charge from a Dragons’ team playing for the first time in two weeks. The win avenges a 91-69 loss to Warren Central two weeks ago and sets up a showdown at Greenwood on Friday that could allow the Purples a chance to take control of the race for the top seed in District 14.
“This is such an intense rivalry,” BG coach DG Sherrill said. “Anytime you can get a W against Warren Central is a good night for you. I thought our guys got off to a great start. I thought we reached a lull there in the middle. A lot of that had to do with Central taking over the aggressive part of the game. And I thought the last four minutes was probably about as well as we played all year long.”
Warren Central (10-2, 1-1) cruised to a win when the two teams met on Jan. 4, but inclement weather and COVID protocols prevented the Dragons from playing since that win. Warren Central was without three players on Tuesday and Bowling Green was able to take advantage early. The Purples used a 15-3 run to build a double-digit lead early in the second quarter and stretched the advantage to 27-12 after a Turner Buttry free throw with 2:12 left in the half.
“They had to go through some COVID,” Sherrill said. “I think that is something all of us are continuing to try to deal with. I don’t know how much they have been able to be in the gym or not. I don’t know if some of their guys have been able to get some work in or they had to shut it down. We knew that we needed to be aggressive with them early. We needed to try to get some shots up. I felt like that worked to our advantage.”
The Dragons chipped the deficit down to 27-18 by halftime and continued to make a charge -- pulling within 33-31 heading into the fourth quarter.
Omari Glover split a pair of free throws to make the score 33-32 with 7:27 left, but the Dragons wouldn’t get any closer. Warren Central missed three shots in the paint on its next two possessions and Deuce Bailey scored seven straight to fuel a 10-0 run that pushed the lead back to 43-32 with 4:31 remaining. Warren Central got as close as six, but was unable to get any closer.
“It took all the momentum and then we were gassed,” Warren Central coach William Unseld said. “That wasn’t on the kids. That was on me. I didn’t do a great job using my timeouts at that point. I should have called some timeouts. You could tell we ran out of gas.”
Buttry led Bowling Green with 19 points. Bailey added 15 points, scoring 11 in the decisive fourth quarter.
“Deuce is capable of putting up big numbers when he is aggressive and he was aggressive tonight,” Sherrill said. “We had to have it. He was our catalyst that sealed that thing for us. That was a big night for him.”
Izayiah Villafuerte led Warren Central with 12 points, while Kaden Unseld added 11 points.
“I’m tickled with where we were at,” William Unseld said. “I just told them that we were right there without all the horses. We fought into the fourth. We just ran out of gas. I’m proud of them. We will be alright. We’ll bounce back.
“The time off didn’t help us, but no excuses. They played better than us. They fought harder than we did.”
Warren Central is scheduled to host Rossview (Tenn.) at 7:30 p.m. on Friday. Bowling Green will play at Greenwood at 7 p.m. on Friday, looking to secure the season sweep after beating the Gators 88-76 at Bowling Green on Dec. 14.
“The thing about it is they are probably as athletic as Warren Central is,” Sherrill said. “They shoot it pretty well and they create some matchup issues for us. We caught them kind of on their heels a few weeks ago and we got a win, but we certainly understand that Warren Central and Greenwood are 1a and 1b as far as the toughest places to win a basketball game.”
WCHS 5 13 13 11 -- 42
BGHS 13 14 6 16 -- 49
WC -- Villafuerte 12, Unseld 11, Lawrence 7, Whitney 7, Glover 5.
BG -- Buttry 19, Bailey 15, Lin 7, Ritter 6, Wardlow 2.
Bowling Green 61, Warren Central 14, Girls
The Lady Purples rolled past the Lady Dragons to remain unbeaten in district play.
Bowling Green (14-4 overall, 5-0 District 14) scored the first 18 points and cruised from there.
“Seeding is important,” BG coach Calvin Head said. “That is our main focus. We want to make sure we get every district win so that we can have a good spot as we get into the postseason. That will set us up for success.”
Every Lady Purple scored. Tanya Bailey led the way with 15 points, while Saniyah Shelton added 13 points and eight rebounds.
MaKenzie Carter led Warren Central (2-12, 0-4) with four points. The Lady Dragons, playing for the first time since Dec. 29 due to COVID protocols, finished 5-for-39 from the field with 26 turnovers.
“I felt like we lost a little bit of our defensive edge over the last couple of weeks,” Head said. “We have to get back to doing that and I thought we responded appropriately.”
Warren Central is scheduled to host Rossview (Tenn.) at 6 p.m. on Friday. Bowling Green will play at Greenwood at 5:30 p.m. on Friday.
WCHS 2 2 4 6 -- 14
BGHS 18 10 18 15 -- 61
WC -- Carter 4, Simmons 3, Butler 3, Keener 2, Akhmedova 2.
BG -- Bailey 15, Shelton 13, Campbell 6, Tisdale 5, James 4, Huskey 3, Briley 2, Potter 2, Bennett 2, Fugate 2, N. Wardlow 2, Franklin 2, Lightning 2, P. Wardlow 1.