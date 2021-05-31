The Bowling Green baseball team made it two straight District 14 Tournament titles with a 7-4 win over Warren East on Monday at Greenwood High School.
Eli Burwash tossed a complete game as Bowling Green (31-5) had to fight off a Raiders team that nearly answered the Purples at every turn.
“They’ve been tough all year long,” BG coach Nathan Isenberg said. “When we played them earlier in the season, they battled. We knew it would be a battle.”
Bowling Green had two wins over Warren East (23-14) in the regular season, with Monday’s game more like the Purples' 5-4 win at Bowling Green then the 14-2 victory at Warren East.
The Purples scratched across an unearned run in the first, but Warren East answered with a two-run single by Chase Carver in the third to jump in front 2-1.
Bowling Green tied it in the bottom of the inning on an RBI single by Campbell Bush, then regained a 3-2 advantage with an unearned run in the fourth.
Warren East tied it again in the fifth using the speed of lead-off hitter Tray Price, who scored on a slow roller in front of the plate -- taking off for home as the ball was thrown to first for an out.
It only took one batter for Bowling Green to regain the lead in the bottom of the fifth, with Patrick Forbes tucking a homer just inside the bullpen in left to make the score 4-3.
“There were two strikes,” Forbes said. “He threw me a curveball and I was just trying to poke it out somewhere. I got under it and it kept carrying.”
Bowling Green added a two-run double from Dillon Maners and an RBI single by Bush to stretch the margin to 7-3 in the sixth, but Warren East didn’t go quietly in the seventh.
Price’s lead-off homer trimmed the deficit to three and the Raiders put two on with two out, but Burwash got a strikeout to seal the win and the championship.
The senior right-hander went the distance, allowing four runs and nine hits with nine strikeouts. Burwash threw 115 pitches, 82 for strikes.
“I just wanted to pound the zone and do anything I could to help my team,” Burwash said. “I tried to miss bats and get out of tight situations.”
Bush finished with two hits for the Purples, with Burwash scoring three runs.
Carver, Price and Maddox Tarrence had two hits each for Warren East.
“The kids didn’t quit,” Warren East coach Wes Sanford said. “They didn’t quit last night (in the semifinals against South Warren). They didn’t quit today. I’m really proud of them.
“We made a lot of mistakes, but Bowling Green made errors as well. We are not going to blame it on our mistakes. We knew we were going to have to play perfect to beat them. They are good enough that they can make a few mistakes and still beat teams.”
Burwash, Bush, Forbes, Carver, Ford and Tarrence were all named to the all-district team along with Bowling Green’s Carson Myers, Warren East’s Brady Dragoo, Greenwood’s Braxton Garner and Cade Thornton and Warren Central’s Adam Logsdon and Daelin Rigsby.
Bowling Green and Warren East will both advance to the Region 4 Tournament, which begins Saturday with opening round games at the site of district winners.
Bowling Green will host Logan County, Clinton County or Barren County, while Warren East will play at Franklin-Simpson, Russell County or Glasgow.
“This is a whole different bird that nobody has seen around here for a while,” Sanford said. “It’s going to be different. We have to keep working this week -- keep preparing.”
WEHS 002 010 1 -- 4 9 4
BGHS 101 113 X -- 7 8 1
WP: Burwash LP: Goad.