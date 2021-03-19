It will be a battle of two of the top teams in the opening round of the Region 4 Tournament when Bowling Green hosts Clinton County on Sunday at 3 p.m.
The Purples and Bulldogs highlight four first-round games that will take place at district tournament winners.
In the other three games, Allen County-Scottsville will host Russellville, Metcalfe County hosts Greenwood and Franklin-Simpson will host Barren County.
Bowling Green (20-2), the District 14 winner who is undefeated against Region 4 teams this season, will face off with a Clinton County team that is 20-4 on the season and finished runner-up in the All ‘A’ State Tournament. The Bulldogs lost in the District 16 championship game to Metcalfe County.
This will be the fourth time the two teams have met in the region tournament since 2015 and the third time in the last four seasons. The Purples won all four of those meetings.
“It’s kind of what I expected,” BG coach D.G. Sherrill said. “We’ve got a quality opponent. They are well coached. They play hard. They will have a great game plan and a couple days to prepare for us.
“We will have to come in and play really well. This is as tough of a first-round game as we could have asked for.”
Greenwood (15-12), in its first region tournament since 2017, will face a Hornets team that beat Clinton County 70-64 for its first District 16 title since 2001.
Metcalfe County (17-9) beat Greenwood 69-64 at Metcalfe County on March 2.
“There was going to be three really good basketball teams that we were going to face, regardless of the draw,” Greenwood coach Will McCoy said. “It’s a great atmosphere over there. They’ve got a good fan base that really supports their program. It’s going to be a phenomenal postseason atmosphere for our guys to play in. They got us over there just a couple of weeks ago so I hope that is a motivator for our kids - not that you should need a whole lot more than a chance at a region title this point of the year.”
In the other first round games, District 15 winner Allen County-Scottsville (15-7) and District 13 runner-up Russellville (9-10) will play for the first time this season. District 13 winner Franklin-Simpson (14-3) will face District 15 runner-up Barren County (20-7) for the second time this season. The Wildcats won 50-41 at Barren County on February 23.
The tournament will move to E.A. Diddle Arena for the semifinals and finals.
The winner of Bowling Green and Clinton County will face the winner of Allen County-Scottsville and Russellville at 6 p.m. Monday. The winner of Greenwood and Metcalfe County will face the winner of Franklin-Simpson and Barren County at 6 p.m. Tuesday.
The championship is scheduled for 6 p.m. Wednesday.