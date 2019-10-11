The Bowling Green boys' golf team is in a position to finish the year on the podium with the state's best teams.
The Purples shot a 313 Friday in the first round of the 2019 Leachman Buick-GMC-Cadillac/KHSAA Boys' Golf State Championship at Bowling Green Country Club and enter the final round trying to crack the top four.
"We wanted to get on the podium and we will start tomorrow with a chance to get on the podium," Bowling Green coach Adam Whitt said. "I think, all-in-all, while a little bit disappointed that you're kind of not going to be more in the thick of things, the goal is still there."
Bowling Green is currently five strokes behind fourth-place Marshall County. Lexington Christian Academy (297), Trinity (298) and Taylor County (305) make up the top three.
Collier Curd had 15 pars and shot a 2-over 74 to lead the Purples. He's currently tied for 11th with seven others, including Allen County-Scottsville's Owen Stamper.
"Fifteen pars – yeah, it's pretty boring," Curd said. "Honest to God, I had one bad shot today, just one. I'm not too ashamed or mad at my round. I just did what I could."
Curd, who started on the back nine, was 1-over through nine holes and had what he called his only bad shot of the day on No. 7, resulting in a double bogey.
"To have a double on the card and shoot a 74, all-in-all, it's a very businesslike round for him and we'll come out here tomorrow and attack some pins and see if we can go make some noise," Whitt said.
Curd picked up his first birdie on the following hole and finished his round with his 15th par on No. 9. It put him five strokes behind leader Jay Nimmo heading into Saturday's final round. Curd finished tied for sixth at 2-over last year.
"Honestly, I'm just not going to worry about it. I'm going to go out and play my game and if it feels good, great," Curd said. "Everybody's right there. If we come out and have a good day tomorrow, I feel like we could do something special."
Reed Richey is tied for 24th after shooting a 4-over 76 for the Purples. Clark McDougal started with bogeys on six of his first eight holes, but back-to-back birdies on Nos. 1 and 2 helped him finish with a 78.
Carson Myers and Charlie Reber both shot 13-over 85s to round out Bowling Green's scoring.
Marshall County was led to its fourth-place standing by Nimmo's 3-under 69. The junior Mississippi State commit, who finished tied for 12th last year at 5-over, leads Trinity's Drex Gillaspie by two strokes heading into the final round.
"Just making sure par was the worst score I had. I hit a few bad drives off the tee early and just found a way to make par," Nimmo said. "I think I only had one bogey today, so that was key and making a few birdies was huge."
Nimmo birdied the second, 10th, 14th and 18th holes. His only bogey came on No. 6.
"The greens were fast – faster than I've seen them before – and they put the pins in some tough spots," he said. "You just had to make sure you were on the correct side of the pin on some holes and I was fortunate enough to do that."
Wayne County's Reese Sexton and Crittenden County's Sammy Greenwell both shot even-par 72s and are tied for third.
Franklin-Simpson's Chase Wilson bogeyed three of his first four holes, but rallied to finish 1-over. It puts him in a six-way tie for fifth with LCA's Jansen Preston, Trinity senior and defending champion John Marshall Butler, Taylor County's Luke Coyle, St. Xavier's Drew Doyle and Central Hardin's Allan Lockwood.
"I was hitting the ball great all day from tee to green, but then I three-putted my first three out of four greens, so I kind of got off to a slow start," Wilson said. "I made a pretty nice birdie putt on five and that just, I think, jump-started my day."
Franklin-Simpson's Dalton Fiveash and Greenwood's Carson Sturgill also made the cut after each shot a 9-over 81 on Friday. Greenwood's Jacob Lang shot an 89 and missed the cut.
