In a week with little movement, the Bowling Green Purples and Greenwood Lady Gators remain atop the latest Daily News Area Top 10.
Despite suffering its first loss of the season at Elizabethtown on Saturday, Bowling Green remains a unanimous No. 1 in the boys’ poll.
The rest of the top five remains the same with Barren County second, Warren Central third, Clinton County fourth and Allen County-Scottsville fifth.
South Warren, Greenwood, Franklin-Simpson, Metcalfe County and Russell County round out the boys’ poll.
On the girls’ side, Greenwood received six first-place votes to edge Bowling Green, which held on to second with three first-place votes.
Barren County received one first-place vote and holds at third, with Warren Central fourth and Metcalfe County fifth.
Russell County, South Warren, Monroe County, Franklin-Simpson and Warren East round out the girls’ poll.
The voting panel includes Daily News sports writer Micheal Compton; Daily News sports writer Jared MacDonald; Daily News sports editor Jeff Nations; Chad Young of WKCT 930 AM in Bowling Green; Jordan Smith and Allie Hennard of WDNZ TV11; Brian Talley and Brian Davis of WFKN 1220 AM in Franklin; Joe Brunk of Sporting Times Broadcast Network; Jay Turner of WHHT 103.7 FM in Glasgow; Don Meador of The Citizen-Times in Scottsville; James Brown 104thescore.com in Glasgow, and Joe Myers of WCLU 1490 AM in Glasgow.
Voting was conducted before Monday’s games. Ten voters participated in this week’s poll.
Boys
(FPV) Rec Pts Prv
1. Bowling Green (10) 11-1 100 1
2. Barren County – 13-4 81 2
3. Warren Central – 4-4 79 3
4. Clinton County – 14-2 72 4
5. ACS – 10-3 68 5
6. South Warren – 8-4 45 7
7. Greenwood – 8-7 36 8
8. Franklin-Simpson – 6-2 29 6
9. Metcalfe County – 11-6 23 9
10. Russell County – 8-9 9 –
Others receiving votes: Glasgow 5, Russellville 3.
Girls
(FPV) Rec Pts Prv
1. Greenwood (6) 6-2 94 1
2. Bowling Green (3) 6-6 89 2
3. Barren County (1) 11-5 87 3
4. Warren Central – 5-5 61 5
5. Metcalfe County – 7-4 51 4
6. Russell County – 8-9 41 8
7. South Warren – 5-7 28 6
8. Monroe County – 6-5 27 7
9. Franklin-Simpson – 8-5 24 –
10. Warren East – 5-7 22 9
Others receiving votes: Clinton County 16, Allen County-Scottsville 4, Edmonson County 4, Todd County Central 1.{&end}
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.