Bowling Green's boys and host Greenwood's girls won the team competitions Tuesday in at the Greenwood All Comers track and field meet.
Bowling Green's boys scored 132 points to top runner-up Greenwood (124), Glasgow (68), South Warren (60), Logan County (57), Warren East (46), Warren Central (35), Heritage-White House (Tenn.) (27), Hart County (26) and Franklin-Simpson (17).
In the girls' meet, Greenwood tallied 98 points. Glasgow was second with 86, followed by South Warren (82), Warren East (75), Warren Central (69), Franklin-Simpson (36), Heritage-White House (Tenn.) (34), Logan County (33), Hart County (23) and Bowling Green (10).
The Purples tallied boys' wins from Sergio Rodriguez in the 400-meter run (54.16 seconds), Michael House in the 3,200 (10:48.41), Rance Littlepage in the 110 hurdles and Easton Barlow in the high jump (6-0). Bowling Green's Jon Hunter, Jaden Shannon, Dontae Rucker and Easton Barlow combined to win the 400 relay (46.27), and Hunter, Shannon, Rodriguez and Barlow took first in the 800 relay (1:34.64).
Greenwood picked up a win from Drew Smothers in the 300 hurdles (45.27), while Glasgow's Jamarian Long took first in the long jump (20-03.00).
South Warren tallied wins by Hunter Clemons in the 800 (2:10.88), Ethan Luis in the 1,600 (4:48.89), and the quartet of Bryce McAlister, Luis, Clemons and Braden Armstrong in the 3,200 relay (8:55.00).
Emmanuel Summers took first in the shot put (42-00.25) for Warren East's lone individual win.
Warren Central got firsts from Deanglo Patterson in the 100 (11.76) and Malik Jefferson in the triple jump (42-03.00), while Logan County got a win from Ryan Rayno in the 200 (24.70).
In the girls' meet, Greenwood tallied wins by Myra Jones in the 200 (27.61) and Caroline Freeman in the 400 (1:03.84).
Glasgow's Caroline Murphy won three individual events – the 100 hurdles (17.72), 300 hurdles (52.81) and high jump (5-03). Murphy joined Maryonna Bradley, Mikiya Fogle and Cynthia Austin on the Lady Scotties' first-place 400 relay (52.36). Bradley, Keeley Poland, Fogle and Austin teamed up to win the 800 relay (1:56.65).
South Warren got wins from Megan Kitchens in the 800 (2:22.96) and Abby Overbay in the 1,600 (5:15.65). The Spartans' Anslee Crosby, Annslee Graves, Hayley Best and Taylor Brown won the 1,600 relay (5:00.46) and 3,200 relay (11:05.88).
Warren East's Amiyah Carter won both the long jump (16-08.00) and triple jump (33-04.25), while the Lady Raiders' McKenna Rine took first in the 100 (13.31).
Frankiln-Simpson's Kaydin Alexander was also a two-time winner, taking first in the shot put (28-10.50) and discus (81-04).