The Bowling Green boys’ basketball team claimed the top seed in the District 14 Tournament with its toughest test of the season to date -- outlasting host Warren Central 57-45 on Friday.
The No. 1 ranked team in the latest Associated Press state poll, which entered Friday’s game with an average margin of victory of 31.5 points a game, overcame a slow start to take control right before halftime and pull away late from the Dragons.
“This was by far our closest basketball game, but you knew it would be,” BG coach D.G. Sherrill said. “I’ve been part of too many of these. It always seems to be a two-point game, a four-point game, an overtime game. You just know that is what this rivalry is going to be. It’s going to be intense. Both teams are going to play hard.
“The good thing is we won by 12 and we can play worlds better. We can play so much better than we (did) tonight. I think it is important to take this win, put ourselves into the No. 1 seed and then get better.”
Warren Central (4-2 overall, 2-1 District 14) got off to a strong start -- holding the Purples to two points in the first quarter.
That allowed the Dragons to build a 13-2 advantage early in the second quarter, but Bowling Green (9-0, 3-0) came roaring back with a 12-0 run to surge in front 14-13 midway through the period.
Damarion Walkup’s two free throws stopped the momentum briefly, before BG junior guard Willie Wilson came off the bench to spark the Purples. Wilson turned up the defensive pressure, getting several steals and seven points as BG was able to build a 24-20 halftime lead.
“I just came in and played my defense,” Wilson said. “I contributed and we kept going.”
The Purples pushed the margin to eight in the third quarter, before Warren Central trimmed the deficit to 37-32 heading into the final period.
Warren Central’s comeback bid would end there as BG opened the fourth with a 10-2 surge, eight points from Turner Buttry, to take a commanding 47-34 advantage. The lead would grow to as much as 19 points before a late surge by the Dragons.
Buttry paced the Purples with 14 points. Wilson and Isaiah Mason added 11 points, while Jaxson Banks finished with 10 points.
Dalton Farley led the Dragons with 12 points, while Izayiah Villafuerte added 10 points.
“A lot of those guys on the floor, it was their first time playing in this game,” Warren Central coach William Unseld said. “When it got (close), they just kept getting wilder. I am happy where we are, though. I told the kids after the game, I’m OK with how we played because, everything we did, it is stuff we can correct -- and that was against the No. 1 team in the state.
“We played a pretty good game defensively. Now offensively, we have to clean things up.”
BGHS 2 22 13 20 -- 57
WCHS 11 9 12 13 -- 45
BG - Buttry 14, Mason 11, Wilson 11, Banks 10, Flannery 6, Cooper 3, Dingle 2.
WC - Farley 12, Villafuerte 10, Lawrence 7, Whitney 7, Carver 5, Walkup 4.
Girls
Bowling Green 53, Warren Central 36
The Lady Purples used a suffocating defense and strong nights in the paint from Meadow Tisdale and LynKaylah James to race past the Lady Dragons and wrap up the top seed in the District 14 Tournament.
“It’s a seeded district game, so that was our focus,” BG coach Calvin Head said. “Our game plan was to guard. They got too many free throws. We have to clean up that part of it, but I thought our girls did the game plan to a T.”
Bowling Green (5-5 overall, 4-0 District 14) held Warren Central to 8-for-48 from the field, but was unable to take complete control until the second half.
The Lady Purples jumped out to a 13-4 lead after one and a 19-11 halftime advantage before opening the third quarter with a 10-2 spurt that pushed the margin to 29-13.
Warren Central (4-3, 1-2) got as close as 13 points in the fourth quarter, but was unable to get any closer.
Tisdale led the Lady Purples with 19 points and 10 rebounds. James finished with 12 points and 11 rebounds, while Ava Bennett added 12 points.
“We had to come in here, push and play good defense, just play our basketball,” Tisdale said.
Saniyah Shelton led the Lady Dragons with 13 points and 13 rebounds.
“I told them that I am not disappointed in the way they played,” Warren Central coach Anthony Hickey said. “Some of our execution was off and at the end of the day we have to make shots, but they did most of what I asked them to do and we have to build on that.”
BGHS 13 6 17 17 -- 53
WCHS 4 7 9 16 -- 36
BG - Tisdale 19, Bennett 12, James 12, Gray 5, Briley 3, Wardlow 2.
SW - Shelton 13, Akhmedova 8, Lewis 7, Downey 3, Keener 3, Whitfield 2.
