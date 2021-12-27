It’s a clean sweep at the top of the Daily News Area Top 10 poll, with Bowling Green taking the top spot in the boys’ and girls’ poll.
Bowling Green was tied with Warren Central last week, but the 9-0 Purples now have the edge with seven first-place votes this week. The Dragons, who fall to second, received three first-place votes.
Greenwood remains in third, with Clinton County fourth and Barren County fifth.
Franklin-Simpson, Glasgow, Todd County Central, Butler County and Metcalfe County round out the boys’ poll.
On the girls’ side, Bowling Green is the unanimous No. 1 again with Barren County firmly holding in second.
Franklin-Simpson is third again, with Greenwood holding at fourth and Butler County remaining in fifth.
Logan County, Monroe County, Metcalfe County, Russellville and Cumberland County round out the girls’ poll.
The voting panel includes Daily News sports writer Micheal Compton; Daily News sports writer Jared MacDonald; Daily News sports editor Jeff Nations; Daily News writer John Reecer; Brian Davis of WFKN 1220 AM in Franklin; Joe Brunk of Sporting Times Broadcast Network; Jay Turner of WHHT 103.7 FM in Glasgow; Don Meador of The Citizen-Times in Scottsville; Tyler Eaton ESPN 102.7 FM; James Brown 104thescore.com in Glasgow, and Joe Myers of WCLU 1490 AM in Glasgow.
Voting was conducted before Monday’s games. Ten voters participated in this week’s poll.
Boys
(FPV) Rec Pts Prv
1. Bowling Green (7) 9-0 97 t1
2. Warren Central (3 ) 6-1 90 t1
3. Greenwood – 7-1 82 3
4. Clinton County – 10-0 67 4
5. Barren County – 5-3 60 5
6. Franklin-Simpson – 5-3 40 6
7. Glasgow – 6-3 39 7
8. Todd County Central – 8-1 28 –
9. Butler County – 6-3 20 8
10. Metcalfe County – 6-5 13 10
Others receiving votes: Warren East 8, Edmonson County 3, Russellville 1.
Girls
(FPV) Rec Pts Prv
1. Bowling Green (10) 6-3 100 1
2. Barren County – 8-3 90 2
3. Franklin-Simpson – 7-1 76 3
4. Greenwood – 6-2 68 4
5. Butler County – 6-1 60 5
6. Logan County – 8-2 43 7
7. Monroe County – 6-4 36 8
8. Metcalfe County – 6-5 34 6
9. Russellville – 4-1 25 9
10. Cumberland County – 6-4 10 10
Others receiving votes: Russell County 3, South Warren 3.