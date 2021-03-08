The Bowling Green boys’ and girls’ teams end the season where they began – on top of the Daily News Area Top 10.
The Purples received every first-place vote all season – going wire-to-wire as the No. 1 team in the poll. Clinton County is No. 2 in the season’s final poll with Warren Central third, Franklin-Simpson fourth and Barren County fifth.
Metcalfe County, South Warren, Allen County-Scottsville, Greenwood and Russell County rounds out the boys’ poll.
In the girls’ poll, Bowling Green received five first-place votes while No. 2 Barren County received three first-place votes. Warren Central is third in the final poll of the season, with Greenwood fourth and Russell County fifth.
Metcalfe County, Franklin-Simpson, Clinton County, Monroe County and South Warren round out the girls’ poll.
The voting panel includes Daily News sports writer Micheal Compton; Daily News sports writer Jared MacDonald; Daily News sports editor Jeff Nations; Chad Young of WKCT 930 AM in Bowling Green; Brian Talley and Brian Davis of WFKN 1220 AM in Franklin; Joe Brunk of Sporting Times Broadcast Network; Jay Turner of WHHT 103.7 FM in Glasgow; Don Meador of The Citizen-Times in Scottsville; James Brown 104thescore.com in Glasgow, and Joe Myers of WCLU 1490 AM in Glasgow.
Voting was conducted before Monday’s games. Eight voters participated in this week’s poll.
Boys
(FPV) Rec Pts Prv
1. Bowling Green (8) 16-2 80 1
2. Clinton County – 18-3 69 2
3. Warren Central – 7-5 61 t3
4. Franklin-Simpson – 12-2 60 6
5. Barren County – 17-7 47 t3
6. Metcalfe County – 15-7 36 9
7. South Warren – 13-5 29 7
8. ACS – 12-6 28 5
9. Greenwood – 13-10 22 8
10. Russell County – 12-12 6 10
Others receiving votes: Glasgow 1, Russellville 1.
Girls
(FPV) Rec Pts Prv
1. Bowling Green (5) 11-10 76 1
2. Barren County (3) 15-7 71 2
3. Warren Central – 9-6 56 5
4. Greenwood – 9-6 53 3
5. Russell County – 13-10 50 4
6. Metcalfe County – 11-7 48 8
7. Franklin-Simpson – 10-6 27 7
8. Clinton County – 11-6 26 6
9. Monroe County – 8-8 9 9
10. South Warren – 9-10 8 10
Others receiving votes: Butler County 6, Glasgow 6, Russellville 2, Warren East 1.
