It’s a clean sweep for the Bowling Green boys’ and girls’ basketball teams – who are unanimous No. 1s in the latest Daily News Area Top 10.
The Purples took complete control of the boys’ poll, with Warren Central remaining second. The two teams will meet again on Friday at Warren Central.
Logan County holds at third, with Greenwood fourth and Barren County fifth.
South Warren, Butler County, Clinton County, Glasgow and Metcalfe County rounds out the boys’ poll.
In the girls’ poll, the top six remain the same with Bowling Green once again a unanimous No. 1. Barren County is second and Russell County third with Glasgow fourth and Warren East fifth.
South Warren, Edmonson County, Greenwood, Russellville and Logan County rounds out the girls’ poll.
The voting panel includes Daily News sports writer Micheal Compton; Daily News sports writer Elliott Pratt; Daily News sports writer Jared MacDonald; Daily News sports editor Jeff Nations; Chad Young of WKCT 930 AM in Bowling Green; Brian Talley of WFKN 1220 AM in Franklin; Joe Brunk of Sporting Times Broadcast Network; Jay Turner of WHHT 103.7 FM in Glasgow; Don Meador of The Citizen-Times in Scottsville; Tyler Mansfield of SouthernKyPreps.com; and Joe Myers of WCLU 1490 AM in Glasgow.
Voting was conducted before Monday’s games. Ten voters participated in this week’s poll.
Boys
(FPV) Rec Pts Prv
1. Bowling Green (10) 17-3 100 1
2. Warren Central – 13-6 89 2
3. Logan County – 16-3 78 3
4. Greenwood – 12-9 67 4
5. Barren County – 14-6 49 7
6. South Warren – 12-8 47 5
7. Butler County – 16-4 36 6
8. Glasgow – 9-9 28 8
9. Clinton County – 16-6 26 9
10. Metcalfe County – 13-9 15 –
Others receiving votes: Franklin-Simpson 11, Allen County-Scottsville 3.
Girls
(FPV) Rec Pts Prv
1. Bowling Green (10) 16-5 100 1
2. Barren County – 17-4 87 2
3. Russell County – 19-3 78 3
4. Glasgow – 15-4 75 4
5. Warren East – 11-6 54 5
6. South Warren – 11-11 51 6
7. Edmonson County – 12-8 37 8
8. Greenwood – 9-7 24 7
9. Russellville – 14-7 21 10
10. Logan County – 9-11 20 9
Others receiving votes: Metcalfe County 2, Warren Central 1.
