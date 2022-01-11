The Bowling Green boys’ basketball team earned a bounceback win in District 14 play, holding off Warren East for a 77-65 win on Tuesday at Warren East High School.
One week after suffering a district loss at Warren Central, Bowling Green (12-3 overall, 2-1 District 14) took control by halftime and held off a late rally to make it 55 straight wins against the Raiders.
“This is a tough district and you saw tonight that East is a much-improved basketball team,” BG coach D.G. Sherrill said. “They are gonna win some more district games. We didn’t play our best game, but we played hard and I thought we had a good closing quarter offensively. We have to make sure the defensive end still matters and we understand that rebounding on both ends of the floor still matters.”
Bowling Green led wire-to-wire, using a quick start to build a 15-3 advantage.
Warren East (5-7, 1-1) was able to regroup, trimming the deficit to 21-17 early in the second quarter. The Purples answered, leading by as much as 16 before going to halftime with a 43-30 advantage.
A three-point play by Bradley Gurley gave the Purples a 58-41 advantage late in the third quarter, but Warren East was able to make another run. The Raiders got as close as 65-57 with 5:04 remaining, but Bowling Green scored seven out of the next eight points to get the lead back into double digits and cruised from there.
“I think Bowling Green is a top-10 team in the Massey ratings for a reason,” Warren East coach Kyle Benge said. “They are a good basketball team. I’m proud of the way our guys competed. I told them early that half the battle is showing up against Bowling Green and trying to get that demeanor the first couple of minutes that we can play with these guys. I think after tonight it kind of shows our guys the type of caliber teams that we can be in a game with.”
Turner Buttry led Bowling Green with 29 points. Curtis Lin added 19 points and Deuce Bailey finished with 12 points.
“It feels good,” Lin said. “It was a good bounceback win and we needed it big time.”
Isaiah Andrews had 27 points to lead Warren East. Tray Price had 16 points and Kaleb Matlock finished with 15 points for the Raiders.
Warren East is scheduled to host Warren Central on Friday at 7 p.m. Bowling Green will host South Warren on Friday at 7 p.m.
BGHS 19 24 16 18 -- 77
WEHS 15 15 16 19 -- 65
BG -- Buttry 29, Lin 19, Bailey 12, Wardlow 7, Gurley 5, E. Starks 3, Ritter 2.
WE -- Andrews 27, Price 16, Matlock 15, Doyle 3, Murrell 2, Duncan 2.
Bowling Green 55, Warren East 17, Girls
The Lady Purples used a strong defensive effort, forcing 26 turnovers and holding the Lady Raiders to 17.2 percent shooting. It was the fewest points allowed this season by Bowling Green.
“(Defense) is an emphasis for us, especially moving forward,” BG coach Calvin Head said. “We want to make sure that we continue to guard at a high level, rebound at a high level and try to make our opponents uncomfortable and take them out of things they normally do. I thought they did a really good job of doing that. I am proud of them.”
Saniyah Shelton led Bowling Green (11-3 overall, 3-0 District 14) with 13 points and nine rebounds.
“It was great,” Shelton said. “Coach Head told us to come out here and play defense and just don’t underestimate anybody.”
LynKaylah James added 12 points, while Meadow Tisdale finished with 10 points.
Bowling Green finished with eight made 3s from seven different players.
“We do a lot more shooting in practice because we know that we have to add that dynamic,” Head said. “We shot it well. Saniyah really shot it well. I’m anxious to see how she continues to develop as her confidence continues to grow.”
Natajia Alexander led Warren East (3-11, 0-3) with nine points.
Warren East will host Warren Central at 5:30 p.m. on Friday, while Bowling Green hosts South Warren at 5:30 p.m. on Friday.
BGHS 22 15 12 6 -- 55
WEHS 4 9 2 2 -- 17
BG -- Shelton 13, James 12, Tisdale 10, Briley 3, Bennett 3, Bailey 3, Franklin 3, Wardlow 3, Campbell 3, Huskey 2.
WE -- Alexander 9, Bratcher 3, Carter 3, Pearson 2.