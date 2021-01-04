Bowling Green begins the season as the unanimous No. 1 team in both the boys' and girls' Daily News Area Top 10 polls.
The Purples edged defending region champion Warren Central for the top spot, with the Dragons at No. 2 to start the season. Barren County is third, Greenwood is fourth and Allen County-Scottsville is fifth.
Clinton County, Logan County, South Warren, Franklin-Simpson and Glasgow rounds out the boys' poll.
The Lady Purples begin the season in the same spot they spent all of last season, once again the favorite in Region 4.
Russell County opens the season at No. 2 with Warren East third, Barren County fourth and Warren Central fifth.
Glasgow, South Warren, Greenwood, Edmonson County and Russellville rounds out the girls' poll.
The voting panel includes Daily News sports writer Micheal Compton; Daily News sports writer Jared MacDonald; Daily News sports editor Jeff Nations; Chad Young of WKCT 930 AM in Bowling Green; Jordan Smith and Allie Hennard of WDNZ TV11; Brian Talley and Brian Davis of WFKN 1220 AM in Franklin; Joe Brunk of Sporting Times Broadcast Network; Jay Turner of WHHT 103.7 FM in Glasgow; Don Meador of The Citizen-Times in Scottsville; James Brown 104thescore.com in Glasgow and Joe Myers of WCLU 1490 AM in Glasgow.
Voting was conducted before Monday’s games. Ten voters participated in this week’s poll. Record is last season's record.
Boys
(FPV) Rec Pts Prv
1. Bowling Green (10) 26-8 100 2
2. Warren Central – 26-7 88 1
3. Barren County – 23-9 69 4
4. Greenwood – 17-14 61 5
5. ACS – 15-16 48 t10
6. Clinton County – 24-8 46 6
7. Logan County – 28-4 39 3
8. South Warren – 16-15 31 7
9. FSHS – 14-16 23 t10
10. Glasgow – 14-14 18 9
Others receiving votes: Butler County 11, Metcalfe County 6, Edmonson County 2, Russell County 2, Russellville 2.
Girls
(FPV) Rec Pts Prv
1. Bowling Green (10) 22-5 100 1
2. Russell County – 21-6 69 3
3. Warren East – 16-8 65 5
4. Barren County – 22-6 64 2
5. Warren Central – 10-18 56 8
6. Glasgow – 19-7 44 4
7. South Warren – 13-16 34 7
8. Greenwood – 12-15 27 –
9. Edmonson Co. – 16-10 21 6
10. Russellville – 17-10 20 9
Others receiving votes: Allen County-Scottsville 13, Metcalfe County 13, Franklin-Simpson 6, Logan County 6, Butler County 4, Monroe County 4.
