Dual-threat quarterback Cameron Hergott of Kentucky Class 2A champion Beechwood High School and Frederick Douglass two-way lineman Jager Burton have been selected as Kentucky’s co-Mr. Football for the COVID-19-shortened 2020 season.
Bowling Green tight end Jordan Dingle and defensive back Dylan Echols, along with South Warren defensive back Jantzen Dunn, were AP first-team all-state selections. All three are seniors.
Tony Love and Phillip Hawkins shared coach of the year honors in voting by members of The Associated Press from around the state. Love guided Class 3A Ashland Blazer (11-0) to its first state championship since 1990, while Hawkins led Bryan Station to the Class 6A quarterfinal after a 3-8 finish in 2019.
Hergott, 6-foot-2, combined for 3,554 yards and 41 touchdowns offensively last season while leading the powerhouse Tigers (10-2) to their first 2A championship after 14 1A titles. He threw for 2,467 yards and 26 TDs, including 154 with two scores on 12-of-26 passing as Beechwood topped Lexington Christian 24-23 in overtime for the championship. Hergott, who totaled 8,599 yards and 99 TDs, also led Beechwood to the 2018 1A crown and was named Most Valuable Player in both victories.
An AP first-team selection as a junior, the 6-4, 280-pound Burton also received the Paul Hornung Award from the Louisville Quarterback Club as the state’s top player and was chosen for the All-American Bowl. The senior’s versatility included a 33-yard interception return for a touchdown, three tackles for loss with a sack and anchoring the front of a Broncos offensive attack that averaged 38.7 points per game and reached the 5A semifinal.
Rated as Kentucky’s top player by several recruiting services, Burton signed with Kentucky in December and enrolled in January.
Dingle, a Kentucky signee, tallied a team-high 41 receptions for 515 yards and two touchdowns in helping lead the Purples to a 10-2 mark including the Class 5A state championship.
Echols was a playmaker on Bowling Green’s tough defense, finishing with a team-high five interceptions to go along with 68 tackles, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery.
Dunn, an Ohio State signee, helped the Spartans to a 6-1 season that ended with a loss to eventual state champion Bowling Green in the second round of the Class 5A state playoffs. Injuries limited Dunn to just four games.
Under Love, the Tomcats rolled through the regular season and playoffs behind a high-powered offense and stingy defense. Ashland Blazer capped its perfect season with a 35-14 rout of Elizabethtown.
Hawkins took over Bryan Station (10-2) and won a district title before the Defenders fell 21-16 to crosstown Paul Laurence Dunbar in the state quarterfinals.
The Associated Press 2020 Kentucky
All-State Football Teams
LEXINGTON – The 2020 Associated Press Kentucky High School All-State first and second teams, as selected by 12 media representatives from across the state:
FIRST TEAM OFFENSE
Quarterback: Cameron Hergott, Beechwood.
Running backs: Leetavious Cline, West Carter; Braedon Sloan, Wayne County.
Wide receivers: Jordan Dingle, Bowling Green; Dane Key, Frederick Douglass; Fred Farrier, Franklin County.
Offensive linemen: Jager Burton, Frederick Douglass; Alex Moore, Louisville Trinity; Grant Bingham, Johnson Central; William Long II, Breathitt County; Zach Mason, Boyle County; Evan Brown, Louisville Saint Xavier.
Kicker: Jackson Smith, Boyle County.
FIRST TEAM DEFENSE
Linemen: Selah Brown, Louisville Male; Tommy Ziesmer, Boyle County; William Long II, Breathitt County; Darion Dearinger, Anderson County; DeAnthony Perry, Louisville Trinity; Zane Christian, Ashland Blazer; Phillip Peiffer, Franklin County; Michael Lunz, North Hardin; Jack Dingle, Louisville Trinity; Charlie Ely, Louisville Trinity; Austin Gough, Owensboro.
Defensive backs: Jantzen Dunn, South Warren; Nick Coates, Louisville Male; Roman White, Louisville Trinity; Jordan Lovett, North Hardin; Dylan Echols, Bowling Green.
Punter: Bennett Boehnlein, Louisville Saint Xavier.
SECOND TEAM OFFENSE
Quarterback: Gavin Wimsatt, Owensboro.
Running backs: La’Vell Wright, North Hardin; Keontae Pittman, Ashland Blazer; Will McDaniel, Boyle County.
Wide receivers: Dekel Crowdus, Frederick Douglass; JT Garrett, Ashland Blazer; Vinny Anthony, Louisville Male.
Linemen: Gavin Malott, Louisville Trinity; Sam Turley, Lexington Paul Laurence Dunbar; John Blackburn, Paintsville; Jon Nalley, Daviess County; Ben Dickhaus, Covington Catholic; Jonathan Berry, Scott County; Julian Boley, South Warren; Owen LeMaster, Johnson Central.
Kicker: Andrew Dobbs, Lexington Christian.
SECOND TEAM DEFENSE
Linemen: Romarion Warner, Frederick Douglass; Terran Hearn, Louisville Ballard; Alton Jefferson, Louisville Trinity; Jadairion Smith, Louisville Ballard.
Linebackers: Tristan Cox, Pulaski County; Malachi Williams, Louisville Central; Caden Johnson, Frederick Douglass; Zach Claudio, Franklin County.
Defensive backs: Ty Bryant, Frederick Douglass; Damin Green, Lexington Bryan Station; Campton Martin, Scott County; Blake Ruffin, Louisville Trinity.
Punter: Franklin Rogers, Ryle.
Mr. Football: Cameron Hergott, Beechwood; Jager Burton, Frederick Douglass.
Coach of the Year: Phillip Hawkins, Lexington Bryan Station; Tony Love, Ashland Blazer.
HONORABLE MENTION
Quarterbacks: Clay Games, Elizabethtown; Kaiya Sheron, Somerset; Nick Broyles, Franklin County; Jake Hyden, Paintsville; Sydney Bowen, Williamsburg; Jagger Gillis, Boyle County.
Running backs: Dylan Preston, Johnson Central; Isaac Dixon, Belfry; Xavier Brown, Lexington Christian; Braxton Newborn, Ludlow; Cole Wallace, Rowan County; Jaylin Bross, Louisville Male; Hunter Scott, Glasgow; Nathan Conley, Russell; Seth Mills, Corbin; Clint McKee, Graves County; Will McDanniel, Boyle County; Darius Neal, Frederick Douglass; Azariah Israel, George Rogers Clark.
Wide receivers: Marcus Harris, North Hardin; Mason Moore, Lexington Christian; Jackson Corbett, Lexington Catholic; Kenyon Goodin, Collins; Zach Russell, Johnson Central; Reece Jesse, Jr, Hopkinsville; Baren Wells, Caldwell County; Camden Williams, Elizabethtown; Jackson Green, West Jessamine; Ben Gloyd, Mayfield; Gavon Thomas, Williamsburg; Trey Dennis, Sayre; Trevon Tinsley, Owensboro.
Offensive linemen: Dylan Hoskins, Knox Central; Jackson Foutch, Ashland Blazer; Ryan Pyles, Elizabethtown; Jake Hester, Boyle County; Tad Shelton, Glasgow; Anthony Johns, Lexington Christian; Ethan Goforth, Corbin; Blakley Miller, McCracken County; Caleb Edmiston, Boyle County; Brenden Lester, Williamsburg; Brandon Fiechter, North Laurel; Briar Buzanis, Graves County; Davis Pike, Union County; Chandler McDonald, Paducah Tilghman; Quentin Duffy, Lexington Catholic; Braden Ferguson, Lexington Bryan Station; Jaiden Campbell, East Jessamine; Logan Weedman, Apollo; Justin Millay, Owensboro; Parker Bates, Apollo.
Kickers: Trey Gronotte, Covington Catholic; Jacob Baker, Corbin; SJ Lycans, Ashland Blazer; Blake Vivrette, Caldwell County
Defensive linemen: Kolby Coburn, Ashland Blazer; Malachi Lawrence, Louisville DuPont Manual; VaShawn Anderson, Louisville Central; Brayden Reynolds, Corbin; Josiah Brown, Lexington Paul Laurence Dunbar; John Law, Lexington Paul Laurence Dunbar; Ben Dickhaus, Covington Catholic; Yedi Sledge, Lexington Bryan Station; Sebastian Lawrence, Murray; Dylan Yates, Crittenden County; Bryce McCullah-Creekmore, Williamsburg; Dillon Rookstool, Allen County-Scottsville; Dawson Catlett, Walton-Verona; Layton Fletcher, Henderson County; Joe Vormbrock, Simon Kenton; Tre Arnold, Mayfield.
Linebackers: Caleb Tackett, Ashland Blazer; Luke Burton, South Warren; Chris Howard, Williamsburg; Justice Thompson, Louisville Ballard; Gabe Savage, Ryle; Jayce Hacker, North Laurel; Mason Lovely, Paintsville; Braeden Babin, Louisville Christian Academy; Dawson Fore, Corbin; Mattie Lebryk, Lexington Christian; Nick Surley, John Hardin; Rece Jones, Bowling Green; Arian Brown, Rowan County.
Defensive backs: Kalib Perry, Great Crossing ; Treyveon Longmire, Corbin; JD Woodall, Lexington Catholic; Kel Hawkins, Dixie Heights; Eli Blakey, Louisville DuPont Manual; Tayquan Calloway, Holmes; Tripp Branch, Caldwell County; Hunter GIllum, Ashland Blazer; Jack Alley, Ashland Blazer; Abe Brock, Knox Central; Chevis Elliott, Russellville; Parker Scott, Greenwood; Spencer Gilbert, Lynn Camp; Daisjuan Mercer, Hopkinsville; Avrin Bell, South Warren; Keiron Perez, McCracken County; Camdon Marshall, Paducah Tilghman.
Punters: Calyx Holmes, Ashland Blazer; Braxton Winders, Crittenden County; Jacob Baker, Corbin; Noah Davis, Mercer County.