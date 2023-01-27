Locked in a defensive battle, the Bowling Green boys’ basketball team found its offensive push just in time in Friday’s 49-36 win over visiting South Warren.
Bowling Green (21-4 overall, 4-1 District 14) opened the fourth quarter with a 15-0 run to take control and earn the season sweep over the Spartans.
“We keep preaching to our guys, and I think they are buying into it, that there are going to be games where you are not going to hit shots -- not going to be fluid offensively,” BG coach D.G. Sherrill said. “Sometimes inefficiency at the offensive end will affect the defensive end. We just keep trying to preach to our kids that if you are great defensively and if you rebound on both ends of the floor you can always give yourselves a chance to win.”
The two teams battled to a five-point contest that went down to the wire in the first meeting on Jan. 6 at South Warren. Friday’s rematch was another intense battle for three quarters before the Purples pulled away in the final period.
South Warren (14-6, 1-4) had the momentum early, building a 13-8 lead after one quarter.
The Spartans still led by five after a 3 from Bryce Button made the score 18-13 midway through the second quarter, but BG came roaring back with a 13-3 run to close the half and take a 26-21 advantage into the locker room.
The deficit grew to 30-23 after a bucket by Mason Ritter early in the third quarter. South Warren regained the momentum with eight straight -- capped by a layup from Drew Hudson -- to regain the lead 31-30.
The Spartans missed a chance to add to the lead with a couple of empty possessions and the Purples took advantage with a layup by DeMarr Starks in the final minute of the third that gave BG a 32-31 advantage.
The Purples maintained the lead the rest of the way as Deuce Bailey’s bucket got the decisive fourth quarter run going. The advantage ballooned to 47-31 with South Warren unable to get closer than 11 the rest of the way.
“South is a good basketball team,” Sherrill said. “I thought we dug our heels in and we started getting aggressive.
“We got up 10 or 11 and it was kind of like when we played Warren Central here and they went up 10 or 11. I felt pretty good because points were at a premium.”
MJ Wardlow led Bowling Green with 14 points. Ritter added 12 points -- eight in the second half -- and Bailey finished with 10 points.
“It seemed like they really came out in the first half and played like they did last time, where they completely took me away and double-teamed me and everything,” Ritter said. “In the second half they saw our guards were shooting a little better, so the paint cleared out for me.”
Drew Hudson led the Spartans with 12 points, while Button added 11 points. The Spartans shot 31% from the field and was 3-for-8 from the free-throw line.
“We weren’t good at the free-throw line and we had some critical live-ball turnovers that got them going there,” South Warren coach Carlos Quarles said. “That run really hurt us.”
With the win, Bowling Green keeps alive a chance to claim the No. 1 seed in the District 14 tournament. The Purples could force a tie for the top spot with Warren Central with a win at Warren Central on Feb. 3. The Dragons, the No. 1 ranked team in the state, take the top seed outright with a win.
“We know who Warren Central is,” Sherrill said. “We know how good they are. That has been documented all season long. We have to go over there and be the best version of ourselves.
“... We will be prepared and give it everything we’ve got.”
South Warren could see Bowling Green again in the opening round of the district tournament. Quarles said the two regular-season meetings have been a good measuring stick for his team.
“We respect our opponent,” Quarles said. “We know how good they are, but we also understand what we are capable of as well. We are going to come prepared if that is the matchup and we are definitely going to battle.”
SWHS 13 8 10 5 -- 36
BGHS 8 18 6 17 -- 49
SW -- Hudson 12, Button 11, Rowe 4, Posey 3, Goley 2, Smith 2, Linehart 2
BG -- M. Wardlow 14, Ritter 12, Bailey 10, Starks 8, Banks 5.
Bowling Green 57, South Warren 28, Girls
The Lady Purples rolled to the win to earn the season sweep over the Spartans and locked up the No. 1 seed in next month’s District 14 Tournament.
“That was our focus,” BG coach Calvin Head said. “We wanted to make sure that we set ourselves up for a good postseason. We have to do that by first taking care of district. Our goal was to be the No. 1 seed and I thought the girls did a good job of coming in and doing that.
“We didn’t shoot the ball well tonight, but we found a different way to win.”
Bowling Green (14-8 overall, 5-0 District 14) jumped out to a 10-0 lead and maintained the double-digit margin with a 23-13 halftime advantage.
The Lady Purples opened the second half with a 23-0 run to take complete control, with South Warren (11-12, 3-2) unable to get closer than 26 points the rest of the way.
“We started playing faster,” Head said. “We don’t play well slow, so when we got the game going fast we were a lot more successful.”
Meadow Tisdale led Bowling Green with 19 points, while Saniyah Shelton added 10 points.
“I’m just glad we got to come out here and play to the best of our ability,” Tisdale said. “We came out with the mindset to secure that number one seed.”
McLaine Hudson led the Spartans with seven points.
SWHS 9 4 8 7 -- 28
BGHS 15 8 25 9 -- 57
SW -- Hudson 7, Munrath 5, Maxwell 5, As. Overbay 3, Strow 3, Bolin 3, Lindsey 2.
BG -- Tisdale 19, Shelton 10, Smiley 7, Bailey 7, Franklin 4, Potter 4, Campbell 2, Wardlow 2, Smith 2.