Editor’s note – This is the 14th in a 16-part series of high school basketball previews counting down to the scheduled opening night of the regular season Jan. 4.
The last time D.G. Sherrill was on the sidelines as head coach of the Bowling Green boys' basketball team, the Purples were in Rupp Arena celebrating a state title.
Three years later, Sherrill is looking to guide Bowling Green back to Rupp for the first time since and inherits a deep and talented roster that enters the season as the Region 4 favorite after three straight region runner-up finishes.
“I think there is no doubt we have a lot of good players in our gym and they have had significant success in the last few years,” Sherrill said. “Coming back into this season, I don’t think anyone can have any higher expectations for us than we have for ourselves. And no one can put more pressure on us than we are going to put on ourselves.”
The Purples will look to a pair of Division I players to lead the way in Northern Kentucky signee Isaiah Mason and Eastern Kentucky commit Turner Buttry.
Mason, a senior, led the Purples in scoring and rebounding while Buttry, a junior, shot 48.2 percent from 3-point range last season.
“What I have learned from having Isaiah in the gym for a few weeks is he will play any position you ask him to play,” Sherrill said. “He wants to do what is best to help his team. He’s a very selfless young man, a very talented young man. He’s a complete player and is going to do a good job of leading us.
“Buttry is a hard-working kid that can shoot it. If he is not the best shooter in the state, he is one of the top two or three shooters in our state. Those two kids, with the notoriety that they have earned in basketball, I think would be the first two names that come to mind when you think of our program.”
The Purples' roster includes plenty of experience with versatile senior guard Jaxson Banks and senior forward Cobi Huddleston. Sherrill said Huddleston has gained weight since last season and he expects him to have a more physical presence on the court.
Senior Jordan Dingle and sophomore Bert Kibawa join the Purples from football, although senior Conner Cooper will miss the start of the season due to an injury.
Junior Curtis Lin gives Bowling Green another perimeter shooter who has had a great preseason according to Sherrill, while freshman Mason Ritter could also contribute this season.
The talented roster has put a target on Bowling Green’s back, with the Purples the preseason favorite in Region 4. Sherrill said that is the ultimate goal, but adds his team will have to be ready for a challenging District 14 slate.
“It’s going to be a tough road,” Sherrill said. “Every team in our district always seems to have really good teams. We are going to have our work cut out for us.
“ ... It’s shaping up to be a really challenging year, but I think just to be able to be in the gym and coach and the kids be able to be in the gym and work on things is a blessing right now. We are just hoping that we can continue to keep it going. The virus is going to be everyone in the state’s biggest opponent this year – to try to avoid it as much as you can.”
