It’s deja vu all over again for the Bowling Green football team, which heads to Covington Catholic for a Class 5A state semifinal matchup for a second straight season at 5 p.m. Friday.
Bowling Green is looking to break through against a Covington Catholic program that is 3-0 all-time against the Purples – with all three previous meetings also coming in the postseason.
“That definitely adds to the fire, for sure,” Bowling Green senior running back/safety Dylon Echols said. “It builds on top of the motivations that we have, especially in such a special year. It would be another achievement to add to our season and would be special to do that.”
Covington Catholic comes in with an offense that averages more than 30 points a game. Quarterback Caleb Joseph has totaled 1,689 yards passing and leads the team in rushing with 508 yards and 18 scores.
“They are running a lot of quarterback run plays for him,” BG coach Mark Spader said. “I think at the first of the year they were trying to replace a running back as well, and as the season went along they figured out this guy could really run. You are getting a lot more quarterback (runs) on top of the fact that he throws it really well. I think he makes their offense go.”
Defensively, the Colonels have allowed fewer than 10 points a game, with three shutouts. Opponents have scored eight points or less in six games.
While Covington Catholic presents balance on both sides of the ball, Spader said his team has shown balance as well. The Purples have scored 131 points in three playoff wins and the BG defense has held opponents to 12 points or less in eight out of 10 games.
“Offensively, we have much more confidence now,” Spader said. “(Running back Javy Bunton) has been Javy all year, but now (quarterback Conner Cooper) has stepped up and thrown some really good balls and is getting things done with his feet.
“Our defense has been strong all year and that is an important piece. Then again as we face them, it is going to be the usual big-game things – special teams and turnovers. Who comes out on top there is going to win the game.”
A win would put the Purples in the state final for the first time since 2016.
“At the beginning of the year we really didn’t know if we would have a season, so playing this far, this deep with your family is such a great experience,” Echols said. “We want to keep on surviving each week.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.