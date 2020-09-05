After advancing to the Class 5A semifinals and losing to eventual state champion Covington Catholic, the Bowling Green football team entered winter conditioning feeling like it had a little momentum that could carry over to the 2020 season.
That momentum came to a halt when the coronavirus pandemic shut down everything in March. After spending most of the summer unsure if or when the season would begin, Bowling Green is excited about the opportunity – eager to regain that lost momentum and build off last season’s success.
“Everybody is in the same boat,” Bowling Green coach Mark Spader said. “I love this group of seniors. They were an important part of that team last year. We lost some really good senior leadership, but we have had some guys stepping up here now. Their opportunity is now and I think we have an opportunity to be really good this year, but we will have to see. It will be a work in progress.”
Offensively, the Purples return eight players that started or were key contributors last year. Conner Cooper threw for 1,352 yards and 16 touchdowns, while Javeius Bunton led the Purples in rushing with 764 yards while adding 260 yards receiving.
Tight end Jordan Dingle has received multiple Division I offers including Kentucky, Ohio State and Vanderbilt. Dingle led Bowling Green with 474 receiving yards and five touchdowns last season. Senior Dezmond Wilson gives Cooper another passing option after finishing with 462 yards and five touchdowns last year.
“We’ve got kids over there that if they do what they are coached to do and they take care of the game experience they have, we should be able to lean on them and have great success,” Spader said.
On the defensive side, Bowling Green loses most of last year’s starters – including DeVito Tisdale, now at Kentucky – but has one of the top linebackers in the state with Rece Jones back for his senior season. Jones led the Purples with 158 tackles last year. Spader said Jones is a vocal leader who will bring valuable experience to the defense.
Junior Bridger Knee returns on the defensive line, while Spader will look for Dillon Echols to anchor a completely revamped secondary.
“I’m excited about what I am seeing from them at practice, but I am sure they will have some mistakes over there,” Spader said.
Bowling Green will have little time to find its footing, opening with Louisville St. Xavier and Pleasure Ridge Park before opening district play against South Warren.
Spader said it will be a big test to see where his team stands and will also provide valuable experience once BG gets to the postseason. The nondistrict schedule also includes McCracken County, Louisville Trinity and Hopkinsville.
“Our goal right now is to take advantage of this good schedule, and by the time we get to our district schedule with South Warren we need to get rolling,” Spader said.
The Purples and South Warren have battled for district supremacy the last two seasons, but with Greenwood and Christian County also in the mix Spader said if his team can have success in district play it could be the catalyst to propel his team to another deep postseason run.
“We feel like it is a quality district,” Spader said. “We feel like there are top teams in the state over here in our district and whoever comes out of it has a chance to win the region and make noise down the road in the state.”
Bowling Green 2020 Football Schedule
Sept. 11 – at St. Xavier
Sept. 18 – at Pleasure Ridge Park
Oct. 2 – South Warren
Oct. 9 – McCracken County
Oct. 16 – at Christian County
Oct. 23 – Greenwood
Oct. 30 – at Trinity (Louisville)
Nov. 6 – Hopkinsville
