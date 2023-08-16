For the Bowling Green football team, the expectations are always the same — win a state title.
Head coach Mark Spader said it’s no secret that the fanbase always craves that title, and that desire is echoed by the locker room.
“The expectation every year is to win a state championship,” Spader said. “It’s an unbelievable fanbase. I always say they drink that purple kool-aid. They expect every year that you are going to go out there and win a state championship.
“... I love that is the expectation and our kids know that.”
Last season the Purples fell just short of that goal, dropping the state title game to Frederick Douglass. With a lot of the same pieces coming back, Bowling Green is hopeful to finish the story and claim another state title.
“I said coming off last season that was one of my most favorite seasons,” Spader said. “We weren’t really good at the first of the year. We kept working and kept improving. It was a great atmosphere in our locker room. It was just a fun year to be around our kids.
“I have that same feel with this group here.”
Bowling Green loses three offensive linemen, but brings back some of the most talented skill players in the area including junior quarterback Deuce Bailey. In his first full season as starter in 2022, Bailey exploded for 3,186 yards passing and 34 touchdowns while adding 434 yards rushing.
“Those new guys on defense are getting baptized because he is throwing the ball really well,” Spader said. “A three-year starter now, so the game has really slowed down for him. At the same time, he is going to work really hard. He loves the game. He loves football. He’s coachable. He’s going to drive us offensively and he’s got a bunch of great players around him. It’s not like he is a one-man show.”
Senior running back Javen Huddleston rushed for 1,184 yards last season, while senior Easton Barlow finished with more than 1,000 yards receiving. Junior Christopher Sweeney and sophomore Trevy Barber are also back to give the Purples multiple options in the passing game.
Spader said ultimately the offensive success will come down to the new look offensive line.
“We came out of that state championship game, and that humbling second half, and everybody was like, ‘Man, you’ve got all those skill guys. You will be back next year,’ ” Spader said. “The coach in me is like, you are losing three offensive linemen, so let’s start there. I feel like we are moving along. Coach (Chris) Seabolt is doing a great job with those guys up front. We are going to play our typical tough schedule and by the time we get to the playoffs I think those guys will be weather tested.”
Defensively, the Purples lose two linebackers and two cornerbacks but do return junior Grayson Newman and senior Wick Dotson in the secondary and senior Jordan Green on the defensive line.
The Purples will be tested in the non-district schedule starting with Lexington Christian in the Rafferty’s Bowl. BG will travel to Owensboro and close the season hosting Louisville St. Xavier.
It’s all part of getting prepared for district play that will once again see challenges from a pair of crosstown rivals — Greenwood and South Warren.
“Our focus is always on those district games,” Spader said. “There is a lot of quality in our district, the team down Nashville Road and Greenwood. They are on our mind and they need to be. Our district is very challenging and it has the focus of our kids.”
Bowling Green 2023 schedule
•Aug. 18 – Lexington Christian
Aug. 25 – at Owensboro
#Sept. 2 – Bryan Station
Sept. 8 – Apollo
Sept. 15 – Central Hardin
Sept. 22 – at Ohio County
Sept. 28 – Christian County
Oct. 13 – at South Warren
Oct. 20 – Greenwood
Oct. 27 – Louisville St. Xavier
• at WKU
#at Lexington Christian