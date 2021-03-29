The Bowling Green boys’ basketball team will open play in the Sweet 16 at 1 p.m. CDT Wednesday against University Heights at Rupp Arena in Lexington.
The last time the Purples were at the Sweet 16, the program celebrated its first state title. That was four years ago, making this a new experience for the current roster.
And while head coach D.G. Sherrill said he does expect the players to have a bit of pregame nerves, it is something he hopes will be long gone once the game begins.
“I always tell my teams the first game we go up there to go out there the first five minutes, look around the arena while you are warming up, absorb all of that, then the next 15 minutes lock yourself in and get ready to play a basketball game,” Sherrill said. “That is what we are trying to talk to our boys about. This is a tremendous accomplishment, I couldn’t be more proud of my guys, but now let’s go out there and try to stick around for a while.”
To reach that goal of sticking around a while, it starts with a University Heights team that the Purples beat 88-50 in the regular season. Bowling Green had four players score at least 13 points in that win, led by 20 points from Isaiah Mason.
“Bowling Green is a very good team,” University Heights coach Grant Shouse said. “They have a lot of weapons, really two at each spot. They have a lot of size.
“We are looking forward to the opportunity. Hopefully, we can improve on that margin. I didn’t think that game was as bad as the final score, but we have to really be focused and really be physical and take advantage of some of the things we can do that we weren’t able to do that first game.”
University Heights is led by a pair of seniors in KJ Crump and DJ Quarles. Crump leads the team with 17.1 points per game, while Quarles averages 16.7 points.
Sherrill said there is a familiarity with the Region 2 champion that has helped with preparation, adding his team understands they will see a different team in Lexington than the one they faced in the regular season.
“They are a team that can easily hit 15 3s in a game or more,” Sherrill said. “They are aggressive off the bounce. They have a lot of kids that can score the ball.
“They want to play at a breakneck pace. They want to play fast. We like to play fast, too, so we will play fast, but we have to make sure that we stay disciplined in our defensive assignments.”
University Heights is one of five teams in the field that the Purples faced in the regular season. Sherrill said he believes that schedule has prepared his team for what lies ahead this week.
“We tried to play anybody,” Sherrill said. “What is crazy in this year we just had was you had to go out and find games and you had to be willing to travel. You had to be willing to bring people in from other places. You had to be willing to play back-to-back, sometimes four or five games in a week. To prepare your team you had to do those things, so we were able to see a lot of good basketball teams this year.
“We have a lot of familiarity with the field. We’ve played what I think are the best two teams in it – that was our two losses. I think Ballard and E-town are the two best teams up there, but I think there are a lot of other really good teams in the field.”
Ballard and Elizabethtown are both potential roadblocks to the state title game. The Purples could see Ballard in the second round, with a possible rematch with Elizabethtown in the semifinals.
“Whoever gets out of our game, you are potentially facing Ballard, who I think is coming in as everybody’s No. 1,” Sherrill said. “Then if you get through that, you potentially have what I think is the No. 2 team in E-town. If you are still playing on Saturday, you have had a heckuva week. I’m not saying we can’t do it. We’ve got a good basketball team. But I am saying we are going to have to make sure that we are sharp, that we are dialed in and everything we do is about the basketball game.”{&end}