Editor’s note – This is the ninth in an 11-part series of high school basketball previews counting down to the scheduled opening night of the regular season on Nov. 28.
Bowling Green boys’ basketball coach D.G. Sherrill doesn’t hold back when talking about playing in District 14 and Region 4.
According to Sherrill, if you can have success in this district or region, it bodes well for success against the rest of the state.
“I think we play in the best district in the state of Kentucky basketball-wise,” Sherrill said. “If you win the fourth region, you are playing in final fours, you are playing in state championship games.
“We have had some great players in this district and region. The fourth is really undersold. Look at the last 10 years – who has had more success than the fourth region? It’s not close.”
The Purples fell one game shy of a state tournament run last season, falling to eventual state runner-up Warren Central in the Region 4 championship game. Despite losing Mr. Basketball Turner Buttry, expectations remain high at Bowling Green with the Purples looking to contend for a region title – and more.
While there are currently no seniors on the roster – that could change after the BG football season ends – Bowling Green has a talented junior class led by guard MJ Wardlow.
Wardlow averaged 11.6 points last season, emerging as one of Bowling Green’s most explosive players capable of dominating on either side of the floor.
“He’s the best guard in the fourth region, no question,” Sherrill said. “I think he was the second-best guard in the fourth region last year. He plays at a gear I haven’t seen many guys play at.”
Junior forwards Mason Ritter and Elijah Starks give the Purples a pair of post players who can control the paint, while a handful of players – including sophomore Deuce Bailey – will join the Purples after football season ends.
Despite not having a complete roster yet, Sherrill said there is a lot of talent already in the gym.
“We are fully prepared to start with what we’ve got,” Sherrill said. “The guys that come off the football field are just going to make us better.”
When the football season ends, Sherrill said it will take a little bit of adjustment, but it should lead to a talented roster that will once again be in contention in the district and region.
“We will see where this goes,” Sherrill said. “There are a lot of good teams in the region this year – a lot of balance in the region. We are looking forward to getting it going.”{&end}
