A lost season has left District 14 baseball teams with even more questions as the regular season begins Monday.
South Warren enters the season as the defending Region 4 champion, but the Spartans will look a lot different than the last time they played in 2019.
Spartans coach Chris Gage said he’s not sure what to expect when his team takes the field.
“It’s a complete unknown this year,” Gage said. “We knew coming back in 2020 that we didn’t have a lot of experience and then we didn’t have that year. We won’t know what we will have until maybe midway through the season. There will be a lot of sorting early on in the season.”
Senior pitcher Logan Smith and seniors Dalton Taylor and Dane Isable return with the most experience. The Spartans will look to juniors Coleman House and Kobe Martin to contribute, while sophomore Tucker Bishop – who transferred from Alabama last year – is also expected to see time.
Bowling Green finished runner-up in Region 4 in 2019 and the Purples bring back the most experience in the area – a veteran team with plenty of seniors and juniors.
UAB signee Carson Myers is one of the top two-way players in state and will be asked to anchor the pitching staff, while senior Eli Burwash plays multiple positions and will see time on the mound this season. Junior Patrick Forbes is another hard thrower who recently committed to Louisville.
Maddox Burr, Campbell Bush and Brady Key are among the players expected to play big roles this season. BG coach Nathan Isenberg said pitching and defense will be his team’s strong suit.
“They know how to win,” Isenberg said. “They’ve had a lot of success. Those two groups were part of Little League World Series teams. They’ve been coached well and approach the game the right way.
“Our guys put a lot of time in during the summer and the offseason. It’s a winning culture.”
Greenwood has 10 seniors, but only three – Cade Thornton, Braxton Garner and Wesley Flowers – have significant varsity experience.
Senior John Morrison did pitch a few innings as a sophomore, while several other Gators look to contribute. Zak Upright and Matthew Brown can play everywhere, while Bryson Brockman, Rhett Dysholm, Connor Sheer and Caden Whittle should all contribute as well.
“We are going to have to play our best ball every night if we want to have a chance to grab a seed that we would really like in the district,” Greenwood coach Jason Jaggers said.
Warren East will have a talented yet inexperienced roster, with three seniors and one junior.
Senior Brady Dragoo will be asked to anchor the pitching staff, while Austin Comer brings some experience pitching against district opponents.
Senior Nolan Ford is among the returning offensive players, while sophomores Chase Carver, Drake Young and Gage Elkins are expected to make an immediate impact.
“Even though they are young, they are talented,” Warren East coach Wes Sanford said. “It’s going to be really good for them to get in there and get used to it.
“Our young kids really haven’t experienced (district games) yet. Those games are tough. You have to bring your best because our district is obviously a very good district.”
Former Greenwood softball coach Steve Albert will take the reins at Warren Central, inheriting a team with five seniors.
Dakota Pedigo has experience on the mound. The senior class also includes Kris Horn, Josh Hurt, De Corion Rigsby and Ethan Stephens.{&end}