Bowling Green senior Isaiah Mason and Warren East senior Lucy Patterson have been selected as the Region 4 boys' and girls' basketball players of the year by the Kentucky Association of Basketball Coaches.
The Kentucky Lions Eye Foundation announced the candidates for Kentucky's 2021 Mr. and Miss Basketball. As part of a partnership between the Kentucky Lions Eye Foundation and the KABC, the following Kentucky senior student athletes have been selected as 2021 Mr. and Miss Kentucky Basketball candidates and KABC Regional Players of the Year:
KABC Regional Girls' Players of the Year/2021 Miss KY Basketball Candidates
Region 1: Cayson Conner, Marshall County
Region 2: Sadie Wurth, Henderson County
Region 3: Aleigha Mucker, Breckinridge County
Region 4: Lucy Patterson, Warren East
Region 5: Ella Thompson, Bethlehem
Region 6: Tiarra East, Butler
Region 7: Taylor Price, Louisville Central
Region 8: Brynna Blackburn, South Oldham
Region 9: Brie Crittendon, Ryle
Region 10: Mya Meredith, Scott High
Region 11: Brooklynn Miles, Franklin County
Region 12: Macey Blevins, Wayne County
Region 13: Mikkah Siler, Williamsburg
Region 14: Lexy Lynch, Owsley County
Region 15: Katie Moore, Floyd Central
Region 16: Harley Paynter, Boyd County
KABC Regional Boys' Players of the Year/2021 Mr. KY Basketball Candidates
Region 1 Co-Candidate: Noah Dumas, McCracken County
Region 1 Co-Candidate: Zion Harmon, Marshall County
Region 2: Destin Allen, Webster County
Region 3: Nash Divine, Muhlenberg County
Region 4: Isaiah Mason, Bowling Green
Region 5: Jaquias Franklin, Elizabethtown
Region 6: Devin Perry, DeSales
Region 7: Cameron Pope, Male
Region 8: Kelly Niece, Simon Kenton
Region 9: Sam Vinson, Highlands
Region 10: Grant Profitt, Scott High
Region 11: Ben Johnson, Lexington Catholic
Region 12: Kade Grundy, Somerset
Region 13: Jevonte Turner, Knox Central
Region 14: Jaz Johnson, Wolfe County
Region 15: Isaiah May, Johnson Central
Region 16: Mason Moore, Rowan County
The male and female with the most votes will be named Mr. and Miss Kentucky Basketball during the Virtual Mr. and Miss Kentucky Basketball Awards Ceremony on April 18.