Bowling Green senior Isaiah Mason and Warren East senior Lucy Patterson have been selected as the Region 4 boys' and girls' basketball players of the year by the Kentucky Association of Basketball Coaches.

The Kentucky Lions Eye Foundation announced the candidates for Kentucky's 2021 Mr. and Miss Basketball. As part of a partnership between the Kentucky Lions Eye Foundation and the KABC, the following Kentucky senior student athletes have been selected as 2021 Mr. and Miss Kentucky Basketball candidates and KABC Regional Players of the Year:

KABC Regional Girls' Players of the Year/2021 Miss KY Basketball Candidates

Region 1: Cayson Conner, Marshall County

Region 2: Sadie Wurth, Henderson County

Region 3: Aleigha Mucker, Breckinridge County

Region 4: Lucy Patterson, Warren East

Region 5: Ella Thompson, Bethlehem

Region 6: Tiarra East, Butler

Region 7: Taylor Price, Louisville Central

Region 8: Brynna Blackburn, South Oldham

Region 9: Brie Crittendon, Ryle

Region 10: Mya Meredith, Scott High

Region 11: Brooklynn Miles, Franklin County

Region 12: Macey Blevins, Wayne County

Region 13: Mikkah Siler, Williamsburg

Region 14: Lexy Lynch, Owsley County

Region 15: Katie Moore, Floyd Central

Region 16: Harley Paynter, Boyd County

KABC Regional Boys' Players of the Year/2021 Mr. KY Basketball Candidates

Region 1 Co-Candidate: Noah Dumas, McCracken County

Region 1 Co-Candidate: Zion Harmon, Marshall County

Region 2: Destin Allen, Webster County

Region 3: Nash Divine, Muhlenberg County

Region 4: Isaiah Mason,  Bowling Green

Region 5: Jaquias Franklin, Elizabethtown

Region 6: Devin Perry, DeSales

Region 7: Cameron Pope, Male

Region 8: Kelly Niece, Simon Kenton

Region 9: Sam Vinson, Highlands

Region 10: Grant Profitt, Scott High

Region 11: Ben Johnson, Lexington Catholic

Region 12: Kade Grundy, Somerset

Region 13: Jevonte Turner, Knox Central

Region 14: Jaz Johnson, Wolfe County

Region 15: Isaiah May, Johnson Central

Region 16: Mason Moore, Rowan County

The male and female with the most votes will be named Mr. and Miss Kentucky Basketball during the Virtual Mr. and Miss Kentucky Basketball Awards Ceremony on April 18.