After a couple of disappointing ends to the season, the Bowling Green football team brings plenty of motivation to start 2019.
The Purples exited in the region finals to South Warren two years ago and fell in the second round to Owensboro last season.
“Our senior class was a part of our last championship team here in 2016, so they still have a feel for what that is like,” Bowling Green coach Mark Spader said. “The last two years we have not exited the way we want. We want to win the region. That is always our initial goal – to win the region. We didn’t even make it make it the region championship game last year. So we are focusing on those things we do to reach that point.”
The Purples bring plenty of talent back eager to reach that point, but also have questions coming into the season.
Offensively, it’s been a battle at quarterback between senior Max Payne and junior Conner Cooper.
The winner of the QB job will have some new faces, but a wealth of talent to work with.
Senior DeVito Tisdale will still have a role at running back, but will see more time this season on the defensive end at cornerback. Senior Evan Spader comes over from the defensive side to give the Purples another option at running back. Junior Javeius Bunton and senior Ja yvan Collins will provide depth in the backfield with junior tight end Jordan Dingle also expected to have a big role.
The receiving depth includes senior Scotty Brown, junior Dez Wilson and the return of senior Elvin FoFanah, who missed most of last season with injury but has worked hard to get back on the field.
The offensive line battled injuries last season, but it allowed players to get experience that the Purples hope will pay dividends this season.
Seniors Donovan Greene and Frank Jones and junior Jayran France and Ken-Yae Cofer will be the quartet asked to provide that depth and experience on the line.
“The ingredients are there,” Spader said. “We have explosive kids that can really run. We have capable quarterbacks that can get the ball in their hands and some tough guys up front that want to get after it and want to win this year.”
Defensively, Tisdale will lead the way in a secondary that also includes senior Tucker Prieskorn.
Seniors Terrion Thompson and Billy Larkin will anchor the defensive line with sophomores Bridger Knee, Jeremiah Lightfoot and Bradley Gurley also in the mix. The linebacking unit will feature juniors Tynelius Blewett and Rece Jones and seniors Kendall Pearson, Terry Alexander and Nathan Trawick.
The Purples will be part of a new-look district that includes defending state champion South Warren, Greenwood and Christian County – making the road to a possible 5A state title that much tougher.
“They have created a bear of a district,” Spader said. “Then we all look around at each other and go, ‘That will be the road we have to take the first two weeks (of the playoffs).’ We kind of enjoyed the cross-district (postseason schedule). We actually had actually developed a rivalry with Christian County through the years. We always seemed to face them, but now there are a couple of us that we are going to have to face each twice out of the gate. And in return I think we are going to lose a couple of good teams in the playoff that I think could probably go really deep. It’s out of our control. There is nothing we can do about it, so let’s go.”
Tisdale said BG is focused and ready to put last year’s tough exit to rest.
“It’s adding fuel to the fire,” Tisdale said. “I think we have the toughest schedule in the state, but it makes you better and shows you where you are at on the spectrum. It gets you ready for the playoffs mentally.”
Bowling Green 2019 Schedule
Aug. 24 – vs. Father Ryan (Tenn.)
Aug. 30 – at McCracken County
Sept. 6 – at Warren Central
Sept. 13 – Pleasure Ridge Park
Sept. 20 – St. Xavier
Sept. 27 – at Corbin
Oct. 4 – at South Warren
Oct. 18 – Christian County
Oct. 25 – at Greenwood
Nov. 1 – Louisville Trinity
