The Bowling Green boys' basketball team continued its District 14 Tournament success with a 77-63 win over Greenwood in Wednesday's semifinal round at South Warren High School.
Isaiah Mason and Conner Cooper fueled an offense that shot 54.7 percent from the field as Bowling Green (23-7) made it three straight wins against the Gators and 13 straight victories in the District 14 Tournament.
Bowling Green advances to Friday's District 14 championship and earns a spot in next week's Region 4 Tournament.
"There have been so many good players that we've been fortunate enough (to have)," BG coach Derrick Clubb said. "If you have good players, you have a really good chance. We have kids that care. Kids that spend time on it. Kids that enjoy putting a Bowling Green jersey on.
"We are excited to get to practice tomorrow. And then we will come out here Friday and try to keep playing well."
Greenwood (17-14) led 2-0 and 5-2 early, but the Purples used a 10-0 run to go ahead 12-5 and never looked back. Bowling Green led 16-11 after one quarter and went up by as much as 11 in the second quarter before going into halftime with 32-23 advantage.
Mason's bucket to open the third made it a double-digit game and the Gators were unable to get the deficit into single digits again. The Purples' advantage ballooned to 21 late in the third as Bowling Green outscored the Gators 18-8 in the period.
Greenwood tried to make a late push, getting as close as 11 late, but was unable to get any closer.
"Our kids understand that when you are in this district, that first round you are probably going to play somebody good enough to win the region tournament," Clubb said. "We've had great practices. We've had kids that were locked in one thru 15. They know what is at stake. They enjoy these moments. We have been really fortunate to come out ahead in a lot of them here lately. I think these kids just understand the quality of the opponent and it just raises their intensity and their focus."
Mason finished with 31 points and 15 rebounds, while Cooper added 21 points.
"Our last two practices have been so intense, we just knew that we would have a good game," Mason said. "It's really our (junior varsity) guys. They helped us prepare for this game. If we are going to give anybody credit, then it's them."
Cade Stinnett led Greenwood with 28 points, while Noah Stansbury added 11 points.
"If we had played with tenacity and toughness on the glass (the whole game) as we did the last four minutes I think it would have been a dogfight," Greenwood coach Will McCoy said. "We didn't and I hate it for the five seniors that we are losing. For the younger guys, I hope we can look back and learn and grow from this."
Bowling Green will look for a seventh straight District 14 Tournament title when it faces Warren Central at 6 p.m. on Friday at South Warren High School. The two teams split in the regular season, with both teams winning on their home floor.
GHS 11 12 8 32 – 63
BGHS 16 16 18 27– 77
GHS – C. Stinnett 28, Stansbury 11, Grant 9, Carroll 7, Loggins 5, Patel 3.
BGHS – Mason 31, Cooper 21, Huddleston 9, Banks 7, Morrison 4, Buttry 3, Wilson 2.
