Bowling Green opened its season with a 14-0 shutout win over host St. Xavier on Friday night in Louisville.
The Purples opened the scoring on their first possession, putting together a 15-play, 80-yard drive capped by a Javeius Bunton 3-yard touchdown run.
Bowling Green (1-0) delivered another 15-play drive in the third quarter to double its lead. The 95-yard march was capped by Purples quarterback Conner Cooper’s 3-yard touchdown pass to Dez Wilson with 6:52 left in the quarter.
Cooper was 17-of-25 passing for 225 yards. Bowling Green tight end Jordan Dingle had five catches for 70 yards.
The Purples are at Pleasure Ridge Park on Sept. 18.
Logan County 29, Russellville 7
Logan County quarterback Braxton Baptiste accounted for three touchdowns as the host Cougars downed crosstown rival Russellville 29-7 on Friday.
Baptiste completed 10-of-25 passes for 155 yards and two touchdowns, and added a team-high 138 rushing yards and a score.
Wyatt Blake tallied two catches for 69 yards and a touchdowns, and Aaron Hinton had two catches for 27 yards and a score for the Cougars. Davin Yates added a rushing touchdown for Logan County.
Defensively, Blake tallied an interception and forced a fumble that he recovered in the win.
Logan County visits Greenwood on Sept. 18, while Russellville will host Franklin-Simpson.
Barren County 27, Monroe County 6
Barren County quarterback Jameson Buie connected with wide receiver Jamarcus Miley on a pair of touchdown passes as the host Trojans earned a 27-6 win over Monroe County on Friday.
Buie was 10-of-12 passing for 174 yards and two scores. Miley tallied four catches for 124 yards and two TDs. Miley also had an interception on defense.
Also for the Trojans, Ryan Shirley rushed for 41 yards and a touchdown and Gavin Withrow tallied five catches for 38 yards.
Defensively, Barren County was led by Joseph Bradshaw (12 tackles) and Aiden Miller (10 tackles).
The Trojans visit Hancock County on Sept. 18.
Butler County 34, Hart County 32
Butler County quarterback Jagger Henderson passed for two touchdowns and ran for another as the Bears opened their season Friday with a 34-32 road win over Hart County.
Henderson was 12-of-21 passing for 136 yards and two touchdowns, and added a team-high 69 rushing yards and a score.
Josh Morris tallied 66 rushing yards and two touchdowns for the Bears, while Solomon Flener finished with five catches for 81 yards and a TD. Bryar Beasley added a 20-yard touchdown catch.
Butler County hosts McLean County on Sept. 18.
Hancock County 26, Edmonson County 14
Host Hancock County topped Edmonson County 26-14 in Friday’s season opener for both teams.
Jon Smith hooked up with Isaiah Johnson for two touchdown passes – a 7-yarder in the second quarter and a 15-yard strike in the fourth – for Edmonson County.
Edmonson County hosts Metcalfe County on Sept. 18.{&end}
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.