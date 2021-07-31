Bowling Green High School's boys' golf team got its season off to a stellar start Friday as Graham Hightower claimed individual medalist honors and the Purples captured the team title in the Spartan Clash at Rolling Hills Golf Course in Russellville.
Hightower carded a 70 to win the tournament, with teammate Reed Richey earning runner-up honors after carding a 71. Charlie Reber (75) and Ben Davenport (78) added scoring finishes as Bowling Green combined for a 294. Zach Buchanan also played for the Purples and shot an 83.
Greenwood, led by Sunny Pal's 73, finished second in the team standings with a 297.
Franklin-Simpson's Dalton Fiveash also fired a 71 to lead the Wildcats to a third-place finish (318), while Allen County-Scottsville's Rafe Blankenship had the top score for the Patriots with a 73.
Oar and Sword Invitational
South Warren's Sydney McClanahan posted the top finish by an area golfer Saturday after firing a 5-over par 76 to finish sixth in the Oar and Sword Invitational at The Pints at Lindsey Wilson in Columbia.
Greenwood's Emma Harmon shot a 77 to help the Lady Gators to a fourth-place finish with a combined 402. Madisonville-North Hopkins won the team title with a 312, while Thomas Nelson's Madison Borders was the individual medalist after shooting an even-par 71.
South Warren's Ainslee Cruce tied for 10th with an 81.