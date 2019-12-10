GLASGOW – Derrick Clubb wasn’t lulled into any sense of security by Glasgow’s short bench on Tuesday night.
Even with the Scotties short two starters in Tucker Kirkpatrick (injury) and Robert Kingery (illness), Clubb fully expected a rigorous challenge for his Bowling Green squad.
Sure enough, the Purples got pushed by host Glasgow but still managed to pull out a 64-60 win in an early-season showdown of what should be two of Region 4’s better teams.
“They’re an extremely good basketball team,” Clubb said. “We feel very fortunate to get a win tonight. I thought our kids really battled and I’m really proud of them. We beat a really good basketball team tonight.”
The Purples got it done despite trouble containing Glasgow’s 6-foot-6 senior center Jaden Franklin (game-high 25 points, along with eight rebounds) and dealing with significant foul trouble.
Bowling Green’s balanced attack was able to withstand the loss of significant minutes for starters Conner Cooper and Cobi Huddleston, who both missed chunks of the game with foul issues.
“We’re definitely a deep group this year,” Bowling Green junior Jaxson Banks said. “We’ve got 10 guys who can play real, real well. We’re comfortable with anybody with the ball in their hands at any point in the game.”
On Tuesday, Purples junior Isaiah Mason proved the best bet to produce with the ball in his hands. He tallied team highs of 17 points and 13 rebounds, which is right around his average through three games for far for Bowling Green.
“Honestly, I’m just trying to do whatever I can to help my team win,” Mason said. “Whether that’s scoring 10 points or scoring two points … whatever helps us get the victory, I’m willing to do that.”
The Purples seemed to have the game in had in the second quarter. Cooper’s 3-pointer from the wing snapped a 13-all tie and was the first of four treys in the quarter for Bowling Green has the Purples pushed ahead by as many as 13 at 32-19 on a Mason 3-pointer with 1:30 left in the half.
Nik Sorrell’s buzzer-beating 3 gave the Scotties a bit of life, but the Purples still had a 10-point lead (34-24) at the break.
Glasgow (1-3) came alive in the third quarter, using an 11-0 run midway through the period to get back within five at 40-35 with 3:05 left in the frame.
Banks finally ended the Purples’ drought with a 3-pointer, and Bowling Green held a seven-point edge heading into the fourth.
Sorrell – who scored 13 of his 18 points in the last quarter – kept the Scotties within striking distance. But Bowling Green always managed to create enough offense to blunt Glasgow’s comeback attempt, and Sorrell’s layup in the final second to cut the deficit to four was as close as the Scotties got.
“I liked our fight,” Glasgow coach James Willett said. “When you have guys like Nik Sorrell and Jaden Franklin on the floor, I think you’re going to be in ballgames against anybody. I like the way we played. I don’t like the result, but we showed a little character.”
Sam Bowling added nine points for the Scotties.
Joining Mason in double-digit scoring for the Purples was Banks (14), Turner Buttry (14) and Cooper (12).
“It wasn’t a lot of fun to coach this game in stretches, but it had to be a blast to watch because it was just two really good teams competing the right way and playing hard for 32 minutes,” Clubb said.
Glasgow will be on the road against Russell County on Friday. Bowling Green also next plays Friday when the Purples face South Laurel in the PRTC Classic at Jackson County.
Bowling Green 13 21 11 19 – 64
Glasgow 13 11 14 22 – 60
BGHS – Mason 17, Banks 14, Buttry 14, Cooper 12, Huddleston 4, Flanary 2, Wilson 1.
GHS – Franklin 25, Sorrell 18, Bowling 9, Haney 5, Frasier 3.
