Host Bowling Green claimed a 37-0 shutout victory over district rival Christian County on Friday night.
The Purples held a 16-0 lead at halftime following a 6-yard touchdown run by quarterback Deuce Bailey and three field goals – of 44, 22 and 37 yards – by kicker Colin Fratus.
In the second half, Bowling Green (5-4 overall, 2-1 Class 5A, District 2) got a 12-yard touchdown run from Bert Kibawa, then a 3-yard TD run from Jayden Axson to push the lead to 30-0 in the third.
Kibawa closed out the scoring with a 6-yard touchdown run.
The Purples close out the regular season Oct. 29 at home against St. Xavier.
Marshall County 27, Warren Central 26
Host Warren Central fell just short of ending its losing streak with a 27-26 loss to Marshall County on Friday.
The Dragons got on the scoreboard with quarterback AJ Jean Aime’s keeper for a touchdown, then Aime added a two-point conversion pass to Demetrius Barnett to take an 8-7 lead in the first quarter.
Down 20-8 in the second, Central pulled closer on Deanglo Patterson’s 95-yard kickoff return for a touchdown then tied it at 20-all when Aime connected with Jeremiah Taylor on a touchdown pass with 5:07 left in the first half.
Marshall County grabbed a 27-20 lead with just nine seconds left in the first half, but the Dragons answered on the last play before the break on a successful hook-and-ladder play as Omari Glover pitched it to Barnett for a 64-yard touchdown run.
The Dragons didn’t convert on a two-point try and trailed 27-26 at the break, and both teams were held scoreless in the second half.
Warren Central (0-8) closes its season Oct. 29 at Thomas Nelson.
Glasgow 28, Casey County 13
Visiting Glasgow closed out an undefeated district slate with a 28-13 win over Casey County on Friday.
Keiran Stockton led the Scotties with 87 rushing yards and two touchdowns, while Jayden Weyrauch added 46 yards rushing and a TD. Quarterback Easton Jessie was 5-of-6 passing for 76 yards and a touchdown, and rushed for 28 yards. Andrew Phillips tallied 4 catches for 50 yards and Corbin Wells had a 24-yard touchdown catch.
Mason Arms paced the Scotties with 11 tackles, and John Carter Myers had eight tackle and blocked a point-after attempt.
Glasgow (8-1, 4-0 Class 3A, District 2) will end the regular season at home Oct. 29 against Franklin-Simpson.
Russellville 27, Crittenden County 0
Russellville locked up the top seed in Class A, District 1 with a 27-0 road win over district rival Crittenden County on Friday.
Chevis Elliott ran for 109 yards and a touchdown on nine carries to lead the Panthers. Jovari Gamble added 89 rushing yards and two scores on 25 carries as Russellville rushed for 231 yards overall.
On defense, Jackson Hampton and Anthony Woodard pulled down two interceptions apiece, including one for a touchdown return by Woodard. The Panthers allowed Crittenden County only 59 yards of total offense.
Russellville (8-1, 2-0) closes the regular season Oct. 29 at home against Monroe County.
Logan County 47, Calloway County 0
Host Logan County piled up 404 yards in total offense en route to shutting out district rival Calloway County on Friday.
Cougars quarterback Davin Yates was 15-of-22 passing for 213 yards and four touchdowns and also added a rushing touchdown in the win. Wyatt Blake tallied four catches for 85 yards and two touchdowns, Zane Batten had five catches for 79 yards and a TD, and Jack Delaney had five catches for 49 yards and a score.
JuVontre Dillard finished with 94 rushing yards and a touchdown on just three carries, while Ryan Rayno had 38 rushing yards and a TD.
Logan County (7-3, 4-0 Class 4A, District 1) locked up the top seed in district play for the state playoffs. The Cougars close out the regular season Oct. 29 at home against South Warren.
ACS 37, Russell County 7
Host Allen County-Scottsville rolled to a 37-7 win over district foe Russell County on Friday.
ACS quarterback Payton Cope was 11-for-16 passing for 202 yards and two touchdowns. Jax Cooper had three catches for 94 yards and a score, plus ran for 69 yards and a touchdown. Tanner Stinson added five catches for 75 yards, Levi Cooper had 68 rushing yards and Jace Jackson finished with 49 yards rushing and a touchdown. Dillon Sloan added a kickoff return for a TD.
On defense, Will Moore led the Patriots with 15 tackles, Zander Reynolds and Karson Gens had 11 tackles each and Julyan McPeak tallied three sacks and four tackles for loss.
ACS (5-4, 3-1 Class 4A, District 2) closes the regular season Oct. 29 at home against Barren County.
Butler County 63, Clinton County 24
Visiting Butler County piled up 473 yards of total offense to crush Clinton County 63-24 on Friday.
Bears quarterback Jagger Henderson was 16-of-23 passing for 230 yards and four touchdowns, plus had 93 rushing yards and a score.
Colton Dunnells tallied 130 rushing yards and three touchdowns, Solomon Flener had five catches for 87 yards and two touchdowns, Gage Beasley tallied three catches for 58 yards and a score, and Luke Laughing had three receptions for 35 yards and a TD.
Beasley also tallied a 35-yard interception return for a touchdown and forced a fumble, Landon Binion tallied a team-high 10 tackles and a sack and Dillon Hudnall had nine tackles for the Bears.
Butler County (5-4) closes the regular season Oct. 29 at home against Ohio County.
Meade County 30, Barren County 20
Host Barren County dropped a 30-20 decision to district rival Meade County on Friday.
Trojans quarterback Will Childress connected on two touchdown passes – a 15-yard strike to Tyler Wilson and a 12-yard TD toss to Aiden Miller – sandwiched around a Childress 2-yard touchdown run.
Barren County (3-6, 1-2 Class 6A, District 2) wraps up the regular season Oct. 29 at Allen County-Scottsville.
Monroe County 39, Edmonson County 6
Host Edmonson County dropped a 39-6 to district rival Monroe County on Friday.
Edmonson County (0-9, 0-4 Class 2A, District 3) got a touchdown run from Matthew Shaw. Michael Mills finished with a team-high 86 rushing yards.
Logan Davis led the Wildcats with 16 tackles and Blake Shields added 11 stops.
The Wildcats finish the regular season Oct. 29 at Breckinridge County.