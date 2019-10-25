A damp night couldn’t dampen the Bowling Green football team, which rolled to a 39-0 win at Greenwood on Friday.
Despite a light rain the entire night, Bowling Green (6-2 overall, 3-0 Class 5A, District 2) racked up 501 yards of offense – 284 in the air – to remain perfect in the all-time series with the Gators and earn the top seed in the district, and at least two potential home playoff games.
“It was a great team effort,” Bowling Green junior running back Javy Bunton said. “We came out very efficient. Our offense played hard. Our defense played hard. We got good stops and had good possessions.
“Having home-field advantage is good, but it is on to next week and (Louisville) Trinity.”
While BG coach Mark Spader was happy with the victory, he said there was still room for improvement.
“We have that opportunity and it is exciting and I want the kids to celebrate that, but as I told them it means nothing if we don’t make some improvements,” Spader said. “We still had some stupid penalties … we are missing extra points now. Just things that will kill us in big games. More work to do, but I have no doubt our kids will come in and hit the clock on Monday.”
The Bowling Green offense started to rev up on its second possession, with a seven-play, 73-yard drive capped by a 3-yard touchdown run from JaVyan Collins.
On the next possession, the Purples only needed one play – with Conner Cooper finding Jordan Dingle down the seam for a 68-yard touchdown pass to make the score 12-0.
BG added two more scores right before half, with the defense setting up a pair of touchdown scores.
Following an interception, Bunton busted through the line for a 24-yard touchdown run to extend the lead to 19 points. After stopping Greenwood on downs at midfield with under a minute left in the half, Bowling Green struck again – with Cooper connecting with Scotty Brown over the middle and Brown slipping through defenders for a 34-yard touchdown pass that made the score 25-0 with 16 seconds left in the half.
“I was proud of how (the defense) played,” Spader said. “We didn’t cause a lot of turnovers early in the year, but now we are. I keep telling them that, with the explosiveness of our offense, if we keep giving them the ball it is going to pay off in the end.”
Bowling Green opened the second half with a seven-play, 80-yard drive that ended with Elvin Fofanah’s sliding catch in the end zone for a touchdown.
Bunton capped the scoring, and started the KHSAA-mandated running clock, with a video game-like 17-yard touchdown run late in the third quarter that saw Bunton escape defenders at the line, spin around and reverse field down the left side for the score.
“It was a crazy run, a crazy run to say the least,” Bunton said. “I have to give all to my big men. It was a good run by me, but it was all my big men.”
Bunton paced the ground game with 110 yards rushing.
Cooper finished 14-for-20 passing for 284 yards – 236 coming in the first half – while Dingle had three catches for 92 yards.
“The defense did a good job of getting us the ball,” Cooper said. “We came out and did good on our game plan. We knew what their defense was going to do, so we executed.”
John Morrison finished 12-for-28 for 111 yards for Greenwood (5-4, 1-2), which will be the third seed and play at South Warren in the opening round of the playoffs.
“We didn’t execute very well offensively,” Greenwood coach William Howard said. “We had some chances and some things that we were hoping to take advantage of. We just didn’t do a very good job with that and gave them the ball back too many times.”
Both teams wrap up the regular season Nov. 1, with Bowling Green hosting Trinity at 6:30 p.m. CDT and Greenwood playing at John Hardin at 7 p.m. CDT.
BGHS 12 13 14 0 – 39
GHS 0 0 0 0 – 0
First quarter
BG – JaVyan Collins 3 run (kick failed), 3:03
BG – Jordan Dingle 68 pass from Conner Cooper (pass failed), 0:48
Second quarter
BG – Javy Bunton 24 run (Dalton Major kick), 3:08
BG – Scotty Brown 34 pass from Cooper (kick failed), 0:16
Third quarter
BG – Elvin Fofanah 18 pass from Cooper (Eli Burwash kick), 9:37
BG – Bunton 17 run (Burwash kick), 0:53{&end}
