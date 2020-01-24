The Bowling Green boys' basketball team put two streaks on the line Friday at Warren East.
One dated back to Dec 21. The other, 1998.
Both streaks, which Bowling Green coach Derrick Clubb has said aren't discussed much, stayed alive as the Purples pulled away from the Raiders 70-41 for their 14th straight win and the program's 51st consecutive victory over Warren East.
"We don't talk about that. You've been in this gym, you look around and it's great tradition. One of the best gyms in the state you get to play in," Clubb said. "(Warren East coach) Brandon (Combs) does a great job. A month from now, they're going to be a very, very difficult basketball team for anyone to beat when it matters. ... We talk about how good of a basketball team this is and how hard of a place this is to come in and win."
Bowling Green (17-3 overall, 4-1 District 14) went on a 12-0 run in the first quarter, after being held scoreless for nearly 4 1/2 minutes to start the game. It started on a putback from Isaiah Mason, who had six points during the stretch and 17 in the game to go along with 12 rebounds.
"We've got a lot of respect for Warren East. We knew this was going to be a tough game," Clubb said. "I thought the first quarter and a half – you take away that 12-0 run, that's a two-point game at halftime. I thought it kind of got us going."
The run put the Purples up 12-3, and Bowling Green eventually finished the frame ahead of the Raiders (2-14, 0-4) 15-7.
Bowling Green started the second quarter on a 9-2 run to take a 24-9 lead. All nine points came from behind the arc from Jaxson Banks, who finished with 15 points. The Purples' lead extended to as many as 17 in the frame, but Warren East got 3-pointers from Isaiah Andrews and Kaleb Matlock in the final three minutes of the half and trailed 31-17 going into the locker room.
"It was a good day for me," Banks said. "My teammates are always looking for me and I was able to knock the shots down."
Another fast start to a quarter put the game away. The Purples opened the second half on an 11-0 run to pull ahead 42-17. Four different Purples scored during the stretch, led by five points from Mason.
"We just always talk about the first three minutes of the third quarter. That's something we talk about all the time and I thought we really crashed the glass offensively," Clubb said. "We shot the ball decent tonight, but I thought we missed quite a few around the rim, but Warren East has great size and they did a great job bothering us. I think we had a lot of second- and third-effort plays that got that lead up to where it was."
The Raiders finally scored in the half at the 4:32 mark on a layup from Tatum Simmons, but Bowling Green finished the frame with 29 points – nearly as many as it had in the first two quarters combined. The Purples connected on four shots from beyond the arc in the third, including Banks' fourth of the game and one from Jaxon Flanary to put Bowling Green ahead 60-25 entering the fourth, when they were able to get other players in off the bench.
Turner Buttry added 10 points for the Purples, who finished with 10 players in the scoring column. The Purples will travel to Franklin-Simpson for a 7:30 p.m. game Tuesday.
Sam Wheeler and Brayden Wardlow each had six points for Warren East. The Raiders will try to snap a five-game skid when they host Cumberland County on Saturday.
BOWLING GREEN 15 16 29 10 – 70
WARREN EAST 7 10 8 16 – 41
BG – Mason 17, Banks 15, Buttry 10, Huddleston 8, Wilson 6, Morrison 4, Flanary 3, Boyd 3, Cooper 2, White 2
WE – Wheeler 6, Wardlow 6, Yoakem 5, Andrews 5, Matlock 4, Carter 3, Williams 3, Price 3, Ghee 2, Simmons 2, Walker 2
Girls
Bowling Green 72, Warren East 32
After giving up the first points of the night, the Bowling Green girls' basketball team wasted no time in getting ahead for good.
The Lady Purples used a 23-0 first-quarter run to pull ahead and went on to beat the Lady Raiders 72-32 on Friday.
"Any 14th District win is a good win. I don't care what it looks like or where it's at or who it's against – any 14th District win is a good win," Bowling Green coach Calvin Head said. "We're just trying to get better, so if we can stay healthy and continue to get better, I really like this group."
Tanaya Bailey opened the scoring 1:40 in to give Warren East (10-6 overall, 2-2 District 14) an early lead, but it wouldn't last. A putback from Aiayna Gurley evened the score and started the 23-0 run. Bowling Green (16-5, 5-0) forced 10 first-quarter turnovers to create opportunities and also took advantage of its height down low. Center LynKaylah James and small forward Meadow Tisdale combined to scored 20 of the team's 31 first-quarter points as they took a 26-point lead into the second quarter. The Lady Purples outrebounded the Lady Raiders 21-7 in the first half.
"We came out of the gate pretty strong and just played really well tonight," Tisdale said.
Bowling Green's defense continued to cause fits in the second quarter. The Lady Purples forced five more turnovers in the frame and got the lead to 33 points with a 10-0 run early in the period, before eventually going into halftime ahead 49-12. Janiya Bailey had 10 of her 15 points in the quarter, including the final eight points of the half. James finished with a game-high 17 points and Tisdale had 15.
"When we guard and can rebound at a high level, it ignites everything that we do," Head said. "We've been preaching that all year, and slowly but surely things are starting to come together on the defensive end."
With a running clock in play, Bowling Green was able to see action from its bench. The Lady Purples finished with eight players in the scoring column and outscored the Lady Raiders 23-20 in the second half to close out the 40-point win.
"That's huge moving forward because they're so young," Head said. "I'm so proud of them because they kept playing and that's the one thing we talked about at halftime, is just keep playing, stay sharp and keep defending at a high level."
Bowling Green will look for its eighth-straight win when it hosts Glasgow on Tuesday. Warren East is scheduled to host Cumberland County on Saturday.
BOWLING GREEN 31 18 12 11 – 72
WARREN EAST 5 7 10 10 – 32
BG – James 17, Tisdale 15, Bailey 15, Jones 9, Gurley 6, Bennett 5, Briley 3, Shelton 2
WE – Sparks 8, Bailey 8, Patterson 6, Lawson 3, Hymer 3, Fulkerson 2, Lindsey 2
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.