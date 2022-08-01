Greenwood played host to the Gator Boys Invitational at Bowling Green Country Club on Monday, but it was its main rival who seemed most at home on the BGCC course.
Bowling Green finished third in the team standings, tying Trinity with an identical 296 but losing on a scorecard playoff. The Purples were two shots back of team winner Marshall County (6-over-par 294).
It was the second straight high finish for Bowling Green, which took third in the Big Daddy Cardinal Classic at Campbellsville Country Club. The Purples landed four players in the top 15 Saturday and put three there on Monday.
“My guys have worked really hard,” Purples coach Adam Whitt said. “We’ve put ourselves in position to win the last two tournaments against elite fields. The thing that we’re trying to do now is get them to believe in how good they are. We’ve got to do a crash course in winning. The last couple days we’ve gotten ourselves in position and haven’t been able to finish the job. The only way I know how to teach that is to keep putting yourself in position until you get across the finish line.”
Rising senior Charlie Reber posted the top score among area players, tying for fourth with a 1-under par 71. Reber tallied four birdies on the day.
Reber said the recent rainfall left the BGCC fairways soft, while the greens were still a little firm but a bit slower.
“I got the driver fixed today and was hitting it well,” Reber said. “The putting, I was just making a lot of putts which is good. That’ll help save you a round.”
Taylor County’s Seth Smith claimed individual medalist honors with a 4-under 68, two shots ahead of co-runners-up DJ Morris of Marshall County and Michael Long of Trinity.
The Purples tallied pair of 1-over 73s by Reed Richey and Ben Davenport, who finished in a three-way tie for ninth, and got a 7-over 79 from Graham Hightower. On Saturday, it was Hightower who was the low man for Bowling Green after carding a 74.
“We’re all really close and we’ve all grown up together,” Hightower said. “We play good together.
“... We feel good about this course. We shot 296, that’s obviously pretty solid here. That is a good confidence booster.”
Considering the competition, Whitt was happy with his team’s day.
“Elite field – I don’t think the field gets any better than what it was today,” Whitt said. “The golf course wasn’t set up extremely difficult. The Gator is normally set up as easy as it gets, then the BGIT is a little harder and the state tournament is expert level.”
The host Gators finished fifth in the team standings at 17-over 305, posting a a score a bit higher than coach Gary Meszaros wants to see this season.
“We’ve been playing before 300 – that’s our goal,” Meszaros said. “So we were just a little bit off today. We were missing one of our players (Sunny Pal), one of our normal starters. We tried our best but we had a great field.”
Greenwood rising junior Jacob Lang led the Gators with an even-par 72 to finish eighth. Lang, who led his team to a victory in the Spartan Clash on Friday at Rolling Hills Golf Course in Russellville with a 6-under 67, wasn’t thrilled with a tough finish Monday.
“It’s kind of just those last four finishing holes for me, I kind of struggle on in tournaments,” Lang said. “Last year at the state tournament I was 4-over on the last four holes. Today, I was 3-over – so just kind of improving on those last four holes. They’re not particularly really hard, but they’re not the easiest either. It’s just getting my mental state better on those last four holes.”
Greenwood’s Michael Lang added a 2-over 74 to tie for 12th, Ryan Loiars tied for 22nd with a 77 and Jake Russell tied for 44th with an 82.
Among other area teams, South Warren was eighth (330), Bowling Green’s ‘B’ team was 10th (334), Allen County-Scottsville tied for 11th (335), Glasgow was 13th (337), Barren County was 14th (341), South Warren’s ‘B’ team was 17th (353), Logan County was 20th (377), Franklin-Simpson was 21st (386) and Greenwood’s ‘B’ team was 22nd (408).
South Warren’s Miles Deaton and Allen County-Scottsville’s Rafe Blankenship added top-25 finishes, with both part of a five-way tie for 22nd at 5-over 77.
For coverage of the Lady Gator Invitational, visit bgdailynews.com.{&end}