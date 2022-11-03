Bowling Green, unbeaten Warren East and Logan County topped with a combined 28 picks to the All-SKY Conference Large Division football team announced Thursday.
The Purples, who host Ohio County in a Class 5A state first-round game Friday night, totaled 10 picks overall and had five All-SKY first-team selections – defensive back Augustin Nyembo, running back Javen Huddleston, offensive lineman Austin Anderson, offensive lineman Jake Ledogar and kicker Colin Fratus.
Warren East, which hosts Hopkins County Central in a Class 4A state first-round game Friday, tallied nine picks in all and put four on the first team – quarterback Dane Parsley, offensive lineman Jari Barber, wide receiver Tray Price and defensive lineman Simon Ghee.
Logan County, which hosts Allen County-Scottsville in a Class 4A state first-round game Friday, also collected nine All-SKY selections and had three first-team picks – defensive lineman Isaac Poe, running back Ryan Rayno and offensive lineman Kadin Switzer.
Glasgow led area teams with 11 selections on the All-SKY Conference Small School team. The Scotties, who are on the road to face Union County in a Class 3A state playoff first-round game Friday, got five first-team picks – defensive lineman Chase Starr, linebacker Mason Arms, running back Kieran Stockton, offensive lineman Cam Johnson and wide receiver Javon Clark.
All-SKY Conference Large School
FIRST TEAM DEFENSE
Defensive Line: Julyan McPeak, Allen County-Scottsville
Defensive Line: Simon Ghee, Warren East
Defensive Line: Isaac Poe, Logan County
Defensive Line: K.J. Hardesty, South Warren
Linebacker: K.J. Aime Jean, Warren Central
Linebacker: Atakis Allen, Franklin-Simpson
Linebacker: Lofton Howard, Greenwood
Defensive Back: Cristian Conyer, South Warren
Defensive Back: Augustin Nyembo, Bowling Green
Defensive Back: Andrew Hatcher, Greenwood
Defensive Back: DeAngelo Patterson, Warren Central
Punter: Payton Cope, Allen County-Scottsville
SECOND TEAM DEFENSE
Defensive Line: Josh Collins, Warren East
Defensive Line: Cody Rito, Barren County
Defensive Line: Peyton Taylor, Logan County
Defensive Line: Davyon Barber, Bowling Green
Linebacker: Eli Hawkins, Logan County
Linebacker: Jake Napier, Bowling Green
Linebacker: Gray Price, Greenwood
Defensive Back: Bert Kibawa, Bowling Green
Defensive Back: Daniel Klingman, Franklin-Simpson
Defensive Back: Malik Summers, Warren East
Defensive Back: Isaiah Ghee, Warren East
Punter: Jonathan Wilson, Barren County
FIRST TEAM OFFENSE
Quarterback: Dane Parsley, Warren East
Running Back: Ryan Rayno, Logan County
Running Back: Javen Huddleston, Bowling Green
Offensive Line: Austin Anderson, Bowling Green
Offensive Line: Kadin Switzer, Logan County
Offensive Line: Jari Barber, Warren East
Offensive Line: Diego Salvador, Franklin-Simpson
Offensive Line: Jack Ledogar, Bowling Green
Wide Receiver: Aiden Miller, Barren County
Wide Receiver: Tray Price, Warren East
Wide Receiver: Omari Glover, Warren Central
Kicker: Colin Fratus, Bowling Green
SECOND TEAM OFFENSE
Quarterback: Davin Yates, Logan County
Quarterback: Deuce Bailey, Bowling Green
Running Back: Tel Tel Long, Greenwood
Running Back: Donovan Bradshaw, Barren County
Offensive Line: Jaxon Kenner, Logan County
Offensive Line: Layton Willis, Warren East
Offensive Line: Braxton Smith, Greenwood
Offensive Line: Cole Meador, Allen County-Scottsville
Offensive Line: Zach McGrew, Warren Central
Wide Receiver: Ahmad Alexander, Warren East
Wide Receiver: Zane Batten, Logan County
Wide Receiver: Easton Barlow, Bowling Green
Kicker: Kyla Bilyeu, Logan County
•••
All-SKY Conference Small School
FIRST TEAM DEFENSE
Defensive Line: Luke Meadows, Metcalfe County
Defensive Line: Chase Starr, Glasgow
Defensive Line: Kamari Harris, Todd County Central
Linebacker: Caleb Harper, Russellville
Linebacker: Cade Turner, Monroe County
Linebacker: Mason Arms, Glasgow
Linebacker: Matthew Hightower, Todd County Central
Linebacker: Jameson Petett, Monroe County
Defensive Back: Octavius McKeage, Russellville
Defensive Back: Mason Estes, Metcalfe County
Defensive Back: Nate Reding, Todd County Central
SECOND TEAM DEFENSE
Defensive Line: Wade Carnahan, Monroe County
Defensive Line: Tyler Vibbert, Metcalfe County
Defensive Line: David Owens, Russellville
Defensive Line: Lennox Young, Monroe County
Defensive Line: Camden Phillips, Russellville
Defensive Line: Frankie Cianci, Glasgow
Linebacker: Tyler Neal, Metcalfe County
Defensive Back: Tristan Thurmond, Metcalfe County
Defensive Back: Greg Simmons, Monroe County
Defensive Back: Monti Williams, Russellville
FIRST TEAM OFFENSE
Quarterback: Gavin Nolan, Todd County Central
Running Back: Kieran Stockton, Glasgow
Running Back: Mikey Bennett, Metcalfe County
Offensive Line: Tanner Jessie, Metcalfe County
Offensive Line: Cam Johnson, Glasgow
Offensive Line: Chandler Thurman, Monroe County
Offensive Line: Henry Graves, Russellville
Offensive Line: Holden Cary, Metcalfe County
Wide Receiver: Nick Woodard, Russellville
Wide Receiver: Wyatt Blythe, Metcalfe County
Wide Receiver: Javon Clark, Glasgow
Kicker: Keegan Williams, Metcalfe County
SECOND TEAM OFFENSE
Quarterback: Easton Jessie, Glasgow
Running Back: Jamarion Smith, Todd County Central
Running Back: C.T. Branstetter, Metcalfe County
Offensive Line: Joe Baker, Monroe County
Offensive Line: Jake Love, Metcalfe County
Offensive Line: Rad Gentry, Glasgow
Offensive Line: Ryne Randall, Glasgow
Offensive Line: Luke Simmons, Glasgow
Wide Receiver: Branson Williams, Monroe County
Wide Receiver: Rico Crowder, Glasgow
Athlete: AJ Woodard, Russellville