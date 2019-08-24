Bowling Green coach Mark Spader continually pointed to Father Ryan quarterback D.C. Tabscott as the X-factor for the outcome of Saturday’s Rafferty’s Bowl.
When the two head coaches met on the field before the game, Father Ryan coach Bryan Rector told Spader his quarterback would have to play well for them to win.
Tabscott was poised for four quarters, accounting for all three Father Ryan touchdowns and marching the Fightin’ Irish to a game-winning field goal attempt in the final minute. Zach Wesnofske booted a 23-yard shot from the right hash to defeat Bowling Green 24-21 at Houchens-Smith Stadium.
Father Ryan, a Division II 3A private school from Nashville, gave up 21 unanswered points to the Purples until Tabscott rallied the troops in the fourth quarter. His game-tying touchdown pass to Josh Pfeifer and a two-point conversion run from Antonio Wright tied the game on the first play of the fourth quarter.
Bowling Green couldn’t stop Tabscott when his team got the ball at midfield with 5:44 remaining. The 6-foot-2 QB with offers from Kentucky, Purdue, Boston College and Southern Mississippi converted three third-down attempts, including one with his own legs on a 10-yard run.
“Against a good quarterback like that, he’s going to make some plays and he did,” Spader said. “We blew the coverage a couple of times to help him out and he’s a good quarterback. Impressive kid.”
Bowling Green got the ball back with 18 seconds remaining at its own 39. Four straight incompletions by Spencer Newman led to the Purples losing their first Rafferty’s Bowl since 2006.
The sophomore quarterback in his first varsity start completed 12 passes for 155 yards and led the charge out of a 13-0 deficit that became 13-8 by halftime.
The Purples flipped first-half misfortunes in the third quarter with touchdowns on their only two drives. Newman scrambled left on third down and found Elvin FoFanah wide open down the sideline for a 56-yard touchdown pass.
The Purples went up by a touchdown on the next series with Evan Spader’s 30-yard scamper off a screen reception from Newman with 6:27 left in the quarter.
That’s when the momentum stopped for Bowling Green. Father Ryan ran out the third quarter and tied it on the first play of the fourth and controlled the clock until Wesnofske’s kick.
“I admire Spencer,” Spader said. “He’s a smart kid and coachable. He’s done an admirable job the last two weeks with what we’ve forced him to do there, but we’ll get back into our house this week and make some decisions at that position.”
Outside of two big scoring plays, Bowling Green kept Father Ryan in check for most of the first half. Tabscott hit Dylan Timmons over the middle for a 47-yard touchdown pass to put the Fightin’ Irish on the board first.
Father Ryan scored quickly into the second quarter with Tabscott’s 52-yard touchdown toss to Parker Erdman to go up 13-0.
Bowling Green caught a break when Terrion Thompson broke through the line and blocked a punt out of the end zone for a safety with 3:51 left in the first half. After five drives ending in a punt and an interception, the Purples found the end zone on their final drive of the half.
Newman found Scotty Brown wide open down the seam for a 42-yard connection, then two pass interference penalties on Father Ryan put Bowling Green at the Fightin’ Irish 7. Ja’vyan Collins barreled his way over the line for a 1-yard touchdown, but the two-point conversion failed and the Purples trailed 13-8 at the break.
The Purples took the lead on their next two possessions before Father Ryan rallied.
“We fought like heck, but we’ve got to quit shooting ourselves in the foot with penalties,” Spader said. “When we get all that straightened out I think we can be a pretty dang good team. Not a great situation to be in, but I love the fight with the kids and I think they want to get it. We still have work to do.”
FRHS 6 7 0 11 – 24
BGHS 0 8 13 0 – 21
First quarter
FR – Dylan Timmons 47 pass from D.C. Tabscott (conversion failed), 5:32
Second quarter
FR – Parker Erdman 52 pass from Tabscott (Zach Wesnofske kick), 11:18
BG – safety, 3:51
BG – Ja’vyan Collins 1 run (conversion failed), 0:48
Third quarter
BG – Elvin FoFanah 56 pass from Spencer Newman (conversion failed), 10:33
BG – Evan Spader 30 pass from Newman (Dalton Major kick), 6:27
Fourth quarter
FR – Josh Pfeifer 11 pass from Tabscott (Antonio Wright run), 11:56
FR – Wesnofske 23 kick, 0:35{&end}
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.