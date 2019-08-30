Bowling Green rallied from a two-touchdown deficit to pull away for a 42-14 win over host McCracken County on Friday.
Down 14-0 in the second quarter, the Purples broke through with a 56-yard touchdown pass from Conner Cooper to Desmond Wilson.
Javieus Bunton's 10-yard touchdown run tied the game at 14-all with 3:37 left in the first half.
Bunton struck again in the third quarter with a 5-yard touchdown run to give Bowling Green (1-1) the lead for good. Wilson hauled in another 23-yard touchdown pass from Cooper, Bunton scored on a hook-and-lateral play that went 80 yards and Jayvan Collins capped the scoring with a 2-yard TD run in the fourth quarter.
"We created a lot of adversity for ourselves and battled back, thankfully," Bowling Green coach Mark Spader told The Paducah Sun. "I just couldn't look at the scoreboard until late. It never felt like we had control of the game."
Cooper was 5-of-10 passing for 136 yards and two touchdowns. Wilson finished with five catches for 91 yards and two scores, and Bunton tallied 120 rushing yards and two TDs for the Purples.
Bowling Green visits Warren Central on Sept. 6.
McCracken County 0 14 0 0 – 14
Bowling Green 0 14 21 7 – 42
Second Quarter
MC – Franklin Hayes 70 pass from Elijah Wheat (Ben Schofield kick), 10:19
MC – Hayes 56 pass from Wheat (Schofield kick), 7:33
BG – Desmond Wilson 56 pass from Conner Cooper (Dalton Majors kick), 5:49
BG – Javeius Bunton 10 run (Majors kick), 3:37
Third Quarter
BG – Bunton 5 run (Majors kick), 7:39
BG –Wilson 23 pass from Cooper (kick failed), 6:55
BG – Bunton 80 lateral from Wilson after Wilson 9 catch from Cooper (Evan Spader run), 2:27
Fourth Quarter
BG – Jayvan Collins 2 run (Majors kick), 1:25
Logan County 59, Muhlenberg County 0
Gary Hardy ran for four touchdowns and Tyler Ezell passed for three as host Logan County rolled to a 59-0 win over Muhlenberg County on Friday.
Logan County (2-0) opened the scoring with Hardy's 8-yard TD run in the first quarter, and Ezell's 5-yard touchdown pass to Maurice Gordon put the Cougars up 14-0.
Ezell connected with Gordon again in the second quarter for an 18-yard scoring strike, Hardy followed with touchdown runs of 5 and 31 yards, then Ezell connected with Anthony Woodard on a 33-yard touchdown pass as the Cougars built a 39-0 halftime lead.
Hardy finished with 153 rushing yards. Ezell was 12-of-19 passing for 203 yards and three scores. Woodard had five catches for 136 yards and a score, while Gordon tallied three catches for 36 yards and two TDs.
Logan County is back in action Sept. 6 at Warren East.
Muhlenberg County 0 0 0 0 – 0
Logan County 14 25 13 7 – 59
First Quarter
LC – Gary Hardy 8 run (Tyler Ezell kick), 7:01
LC – Maurice Gordon 5 pass from Ezell (Ezell kick), 4:06
Second Quarter
LC – Gordon 18 pass from Ezell (Ezell kick), 12:00
LC – Hardy 5 run (kick failed), 11:14
LC – Hardy 31 run (kick failed), 7:51
LC – Anthony Woodard 33 pass from Ezell (kick failed), 2:36
Third Quarter
LC – Hardy 4 run (Dawson Wilson kick), 7:12
LC – Carson Bradley 6 run (kick blocked), 0:11
Fourth Quarter
LC – Ryan Rayno 16 run (Wilson kick), 4:00
Meade County 26, Franklin-Simpson 21
Franklin-Simpson gave up a pair of fourth-quarter touchdowns as host Meade County rallied for a 26-21 victory Friday.
Leandre Stutzman had 91 rushing yards and a touchdown for the Wildcats, who fell to 0-2.
Franklin-Simpson quarterback Luke Richardson added 62 rushing yards and a touchdown, and passed for 88 yards.
The Wildcats are back in action Sept. 6 at South Warren.
MC 0 6 8 12 – 26
F-S 7 0 7 7 – 21
First Quarter
F-S – Luke Richardson 1 run (Cole Hollingsworth kick)
Second Quarter
MC – Austin Oppel 16 run (2-point conversion failed)
Third Quarter
MC – Cason Brady 1 run (Oppel pass to Dozier)
F-S – Leandre Stutzman 11 run (Hollingsworth kick)
Fourth Quarter
F-S – Malik Carter 1 run (Hollingsworth kick)
MC – Oppel 8 run (2-point conversion failed)
MC – Oppel 10 run (2-point conversion failed)
