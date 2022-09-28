Bowling Green's boys' soccer team rallied with a pair of second-half goals to top District 14 rival Warren Central 3-2 on Tuesday at Bowling Green Junior High School.
The Purples forged a three-way tie atop the district standings with Central and South Warren, with Warren Central drawing the top seed to face No. 4 seed Greenwood in Monday's District 14 tournament semifinals and No. 2 seed Bowling Green – the tournament host – taking on No. 3 seed South Warren in the other semifinal Monday.
Against Warren Central, Bowling Green got a pair of goals from Aison Manivong and a goal from Yaredi Yaredi. Cameron Kiastapour tallied two assists.
Goalkeeper Jackson Rodgers tallied two saves for Bowling Green (11-2 overall, 4-2 district), which closes out the regular season Thursday at Franklin-Simpson.
Edgar Estrada tallied a goal and an assist, and Kenasi Mpenda also scored a goal for the Dragons in the loss. Goalkeeper Javier Duncan finished with eight saves for Warren Central (13-3-1, 4-2), which wraps up the regular season Thursday at home against Henderson County.
Barren County 5, Russellville 1
Micah Wilson tallied a hat trick with three goals to boost visiting Barren County to a 5-1 win over Russellville on Tuesday.
Tyler Hagan added a goal and two assists, and Will Fant chipped in with a goal and an assist for the Trojans.
Goalkeeper Gavin McCord finished with three saves for Barren County (12-6), which ends the regular season Thursday at LaRue County.
Jeremiah Smith notched a goal off a Cameron Lewis assist for the host Panthers. Russellville (8-11-1) finishes the regular season Thursday at Edmonson County.
Logan County 2, Monroe County 1
Host Logan County got goals from Daniels Dawson and Andrew Katz to claim a 2-1 win over Monroe County on Tuesday.
Goalkeeper Felix Fernandez tallied four saves for Logan County (3-16), which wraps up the regular season Thursday at Butler County.
Girls' soccer
Warren East 1, Barren County 0
Deca Burr's unassisted goal boosted host Warren East to a 1-0 win over District 15 rival Barren County on Tuesday.
The victory sealed the top seed in the district tournament for the Lady Raiders, who host starting with Saturday's semifinal round.
Goalkeeper Abbey Minor finished with five saves to record the shutout for Warren East (14-3, 6-0), which finishes the regular season Thursday at Grayson County.
Barren County (8-8-1, 4-2) finished the regular season and earned the No. 2 seed in the district tournament. The Trojanettes will face No. 3 seed Glasgow in Saturday's district tournament semifinals.
Volleyball
Edmonson County 3, Grayson County 0
Kaylee Lindsey totaled 13 kills, four blocks and 15 digs to pace visiting Edmonson County to a 3-0 (27-25, 25-19, 27-25) win over District 12 foe Grayson County on Tuesday.
Alyssa Doyle added seven kills, two blocks and 16 assists, Whitney Davis had five kills, 11 digs and four service aces, Rylee Laster tallied four kills and a pair of blocks, Raven Cast finished with 18 assists, and Brooklyn Simon added nine assists and seven digs in the win.
Edmonson County (14-10, 3-3) visits Allen County-Scottsville on Thursday.