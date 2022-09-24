Bowling Green took its first lead of the game with 12 seconds to go on a successful two-point conversion to rally past host Father Ryan (Tenn.) 46-45 on Friday night in Nashville.
Trailing by a point after scoring late in the fourth quarter, the Purples elected to try the two-point conversion. Quarterback Deuce Bailey pitched the ball back and it was reversed to Trevy Barber, who fired a pass to Bailey in the end zone for the game-winning score.
Bailey was 13-of-27 passing for 217 yards and three touchdowns. Barber had five catches for 88 yards and two TDs, and Javen Huddleston finished with two catches for 41 yards and a score.
Huddleston led the Purples’ rushing attack with 137 yards and a touchdown, and Bailey tallied 70 rushing yards and a score. Bert Kibawa added an 88-yard kickoff return for a touchdown. The Purples totaled 430 yards of offense in the win.
Bowling Green (5-1) opens district play this coming Friday at home against South Warren.
Greenwood 41, Glasgow 28
Greenwood went on the road to earn a 41-28 victory over Glasgow on Friday.
Gators starting quarterback Ryan Huff was 8-of-17 passing for 177 yards and two touchdowns – a 46-yard scoring strike to Tel Tel Long and a 16-yard TD pass to Elmo Stewart.
Stewart also had a blocked punt that Jarred Brock returned for a touchdown.
Also for Greenwood (5-1), Lofton Howard tallied 92 rushing yards and two touchdowns, plus had two catches for 47 yards and tossed a two-point conversion pass. Long finished with 55 rushing yards and Huff had a rushing TD.
Kieran Stockton ran for 77 yards and three touchdowns for the host Scotties. Gavin Neal added 52 rushing yards, quarterback Easton Jessie was 7-of-14 passing for 70 yards, and Javon Clark tallied four catches for 42 yards.
On defense for Glasgow (4-2), Mason Arms had 10 tackles and a sack, and Davey Williams finished with eight tackles and a sack.
Greenwood opens district play Thursday night at Christian County.
Glasgow will host Adair County this coming Friday.
Butler County 27, McLean County 12
Brody Hunt ran for 179 yards and a pair of touchdowns to lead host Butler County to a 27-12 win over McLean County in a battle of unbeaten teams Friday.
Keegan Grubb and Colton Dunnells each added a rushing touchdown for the Bears, who tallied 266 rushing yards in the win. Quarterback Garrett Phelps was 5-of-8 passing for 65 yards.
Butler County (5-0) allowed only 206 yards of total offense. Carson Miller and Devin Poston lead the Bears with 12 tackles each, and Dunnells had nine.
Blake Tomes tallied a pair of sacks and Layton Phelps, Gage Beasley and Dillon Hudnall each had an interception.
Butler County visits Hancock County this coming Friday.
Logan County 49, Hopkinsville 28
Ryan Rayno ran for 203 yards and three touchdowns to boost host Logan County to a 49-28 win over Hopkinsville on Friday.
Cougars quarterback Davin Yates added 98 rushing yards and a touchdown, and was 11-of-16 passing for 163 yards and two touchdowns.
Logan County’s Junvontre Dillard also ran for a touchdown, Zane Batten finished with three receptions for 54 yards and a score, and Harper Butler tallied a 30-yard touchdown catch. The Cougars piled up 573 yards of total offense.
Eli Hawkins tallied a team-high eight tackles, Jack Delaney picked off two passes and Dayton Blackford added an interception in the win.
Logan County (5-1) is at Hopkins County Central this coming Friday.
Barren County 46, Russellville 0
Donovan Bradshaw rushed for 97 yards and three touchdowns to boost visiting Barren County to a 46-0 win at Russellville on Friday.
Cody Rito added two rushing touchdowns and Braxton Carnes also ran for a touchdown for the Trojans. Quarterback Will Childress was 4-of-5 passing for 50 yards and a touchdown to Aiden Miller.
The Trojans finished with 279 yards of total offense.
Barren County (4-2) opens district play this coming Friday at Central Hardin.
Russellville (0-6) also starts district play this coming Friday at Fulton County.
Metcalfe County 39, Edmonson County 22
Visiting Metcalfe County claimed a 39-22 win over Edmonson County on Friday.
Edmonson’s Michael Mills passed for, caught and ran for a touchdown in the loss. Mills hauled in a 25-yard touchdown catch from Peyton Keith, ran for a 12-yard score and threw an 18-yard touchdown pass to Darren Alexander.
Edmonson County (1-5) hosts Clinton County this coming Friday.