Coming into the season, Bowling Green baseball coach Nathan Isenberg knew his team was inexperienced, but the potential was there.
That potential has arrived with the Purples claiming the District 14 Tournament title with an 11-2 win over South Warren in the championship game on Tuesday at Warren Central High School.
Bowling Green (20-11) jumped out to an early lead and then used a big rally late to pull away and claim the third district tournament title in the last four tries.
“It’s funny the guys asked me if I was surprised and I said no, not at all,” Isenberg said. “My expectations have always been high. I have the highest expectations. Every year I go into the season planning on playing for a state title. I know the reality of that -- when you are going up against 260 schools in a one class system.
“... I can’t say enough about these guys. Our seniors have been outstanding, outstanding leaders. Some of the guys finally got their bats hot at the right time. I’m tickled, but we are focusing now on next week.”
The Purples were upset as the top seed in last year’s district championship, but Bowling Green was able to play the role of spoiler and take the rubber match in the season series against top seed South Warren (23-9).
Ethan Madison got the offense going, with a two-out, two-run homer that carried over the wall in left center.
“I got jammed a little bit on it, but I recently changed my stance for my mental part of hitting,” Madison said. “I sit curveball and adjust to the fastball because they are not really throwing hard enough to blow it by me. He just threw me an up-and-in fastball and my hands got to it.”
The Spartans answered with an RBI single by Griffin Rardin in the bottom of the first, but left two runners on in the inning.
Bowling Green got an unearned run in the top of third, with South Warren threatening with two hits and a walk in the bottom of the inning but unable to cut into the 3-1 deficit with BG throwing a runner out at the plate to slow down the potential rally.
It remained 3-1 until the sixth, when Bowling Green blew it open. The Purples sent 10 batters to the plate in a seven-run rally that included RBI singles by Madison, Max Buchanon and Ben Davenport and a two-run double by Reid Buser.
South Warren got an unearned run in the bottom of the sixth to make the score 10-2, but the Purples got the run back with an unearned run in the top of the seventh that capped the scoring.
Madison and Dom Davis finished with two hits each for Bowling Green.
Drew Isenberg earned the win, allowing two runs -- one earned -- and six hits with four strikeouts and three walks in 5⅓ innings.
“(My defense) helped a lot,” Drew Isenberg said. “I was just throwing my off-speed and my curveball and change-up, that mix. I was throwing that for strikes, working backwards. It really helped us a lot.”
P.J. Henderson struck out three over 1⅔ scoreless innings to finish it off.
Ethan Reynolds led the South Warren offense with three hits.
“I really liked the way we swung the bats,” South Warren coach Chris Gage said. “We hit the ball. I thought we hit the ball hard. We made a couple of baserunning mistakes, but I was really happy with how we hit the ball.”
Both teams advance to the Region 4 tournament, which begins Monday at campus sites. As the runner-up, South Warren will play on the road against a district champion.
Bowling Green will host a first-round opponent, which will be determined at a draw on Saturday.
“The thing you hope that it does is it increases your odds,” Isenberg said. “It’s always nice to host. It’s your field. I predict that there are probably going to be some first-round upsets, but I could totally be wrong. There are so many teams that have one good pitcher, or at least they pitch well through the season. Nothing is (taken) for granted.”
BGHS 201 007 1 -- 11 8 2
SWHS 100 001 0 -- 2 7 3
WP: Isenberg LP: Sisson.