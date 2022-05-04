PREP ROUNDUP Purples remain perfect in district play Daily News May 4, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Click here to sign up to receive each day's headlines via email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Blake Ginter, Trent Warden and Patrick Forbes had two hits each as Bowling Green remained perfect in District 14 play with a 7-3 win over South Warren on Tuesday.Drew Isenberg and Dillon Maners had two RBIs each, while Forbes struck out eight over four innings to earn the win.The Purples can clinch the top seed in District 14 with one win in the two-game series against Warren East next week. Logan County 7, Todd County Central 5Harper Butler and Connor Binkley both homered as Logan County (15-9, 2-2) held on to beat Todd County in 10 innings.Chance Sweeney allowed four runs – three earned – and five hits in 6 2/3 innings. Devin Yates earned the win, allowing one run and three hits with three strikeouts over the final 3 1/3 innings.Barren County 10, Monroe County 6Braxton Jenkins had two hits, including a homer to lead the Trojans to a win. With the victory, Barren County secures the top seed in the District 15 tournament. Sutton Hyde allowed three unearned runs and four hits over four innings to earn the win for Barren County (11-14, 5-0). Hyde, Cody Moore and Taye Poynter all drove in two runs each.SoftballFranklin-Simpson 7, Russellville 6The Lady Cats beat the Lady Panthers for a second straight night to remain tied with Logan County in the District 13 standings.Allie Utley and Hallie Fowler had three hits each for Franklin-Simpson (18-6, 4-1), while Fowler and Maggie McBrayer had two RBIs each.Logan County 15, Todd County Central 0Shayla Johnson tossed a one hitter with five strikeouts as Logan County (14-10, 4-1) cruised to the four-inning win.Hailey Burgess finished with four hits for the Lady Cougars. Nora Epley had three hits, including a homer, and five RBIs, while Maddix Mowles added three hits and four RBIs. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you