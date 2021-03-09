FRANKLIN -- The Bowling Green boys’ basketball team wrapped up the regular season in dominating fashion, rolling past host Franklin-Simpson 78-39 on Tuesday.
Bowling Green (18-2) took control in the second quarter and cruised from there, finishing the regular season with a win while snapping Franklin-Simpson’s seven-game win streak.
“It was a big deal to come in here and get the win tonight,” BG senior guard Isaiah Mason said. “Franklin is a very good team and has some very good players and they are very competitive, so it was nice to get a win.”
Bowling Green never trailed, but Franklin-Simpson (12-3) was able to hang close for about a quarter and half before the Purples pulled away.
The Wildcats only trailed 19-15 after one and 21-18 early in the second, but Bowling Green closed the first half with a 17-4 run to take a commanding 38-22 halftime lead.
Jaxson Banks scored five straight points to spark a 12-3 run to open the third as the margin ballooned to 50-25.
The advantage was 62-30 after three, with the Purples emptying the bench for most of the final period.
“I told our guys, ‘You made some winning plays out there,’ ” Bowling Green coach D.G. Sherrill said. “I’ve been down here a bunch. This is a tough place to play. That is a good basketball team over there. We just kind of got it going the way we wanted to and hit some shots and put some separation between us.”
Thirteen Purples scored in Tuesday’s victory. Turner Buttry led the way with 14 points -- all in the first half. Jordan Dingle added 12 points, while Conner Cooper came off the bench to finish with 10 points.
DeMarcus Hogan led Franklin-Simpson with 10 points.
BGHS 19 19 24 16 -- 78
FSHS 15 7 8 9 -- 39
BG -- Buttry 14, Dingle 12, Cooper 10, Banks 9, Mason 8, Wilson 6, Bailey 6, Wardlow 4, Lin 2, Huddleston 2, Flanary 2, Ritter 2, Starks 1.
FS -- Hogan 10, Briscoe 6, Miller 6, Stutzman 5, M. Dickerson 4, Myles 3, Sims 3, G. Dickerson 2.
Girls
Bowling Green 60, Franklin-Simpson 20
The Lady Purples used a strong defense to make it five straight wins heading into the postseason.
Bowling Green (13-10) held the Lady Cats to five field goals and outscored Franklin 35-6 over the second and third quarters.
“Defensively we were engaged,” BG coach Calvin Head said. “We have a lot of respect for Franklin-Simpson. They have been playing extremely well. I think our kids really took heed to the scouting report -- paid attention to details and really stuck to our defensive game plan.”
LynKaylah James led Bowling Green with 17 points, while Meadow Tisdale added 14 points.
Hadley Turner led Franklin-Simpson (11-7) with five points.
BGHS 18 19 16 7 -- 60
FSHS 8 3 3 6 -- 20
BG -- James 17, Tisdale 14, T. Bailey 8, Gray 6, Wardlow 5, Bennett 3, Briley 3, Campbell 2, Lightning 2.
FS -- Turner 5, Spears 4, M. Partinger 4, Barbee 3, Johnson 2, Johnson 1, A. Partinger 1.
Commented