The Bowling Green baseball team turned senior day into a victory lap, blanking Franklin-Simpson 10-0 in five innings Saturday at Harold Stahl Field.
On a day Bowling Green honored its senior class with a pregame ceremony, all nine seniors played a part in the victory as the Purples improved to 24-4 on the season.
“I have been fortunate on senior day to have so many seniors step up and make it a great performance,” BG coach Nathan Isenberg said. “Today was another example of guys that haven’t played as much, but their number was called and they stepped up with big hits and did a great job on defense.
“We have a really deep team and some of the guys have probably not got to play as much as they wanted, or as I wanted them to. So we did that today.”
Bowling Green took advantage of 11 walks by Franklin-Simpson pitching – including a pair of two-out walks in the first inning that set up an RBI single by Maddox Burr and a two-run double by Patrick Hightower.
Franklin-Simpson (12-11) walked four straight in the second – including a bases-loaded walk to Burr – before Hightower added an RBI single to make the score 5-0.
The Purples sent 10 batters to the plate in the third, scoring four times – capped by a two-run single by Burr.
“I was just trying to move the baton,” Burr said. “We got people on ... and just kept it going throughout the lineup. Everybody did it.”
Dez Wilson capped the scoring with his first RBI of the season – a double in the fourth that scored Eli Burwash.
The Wildcats loaded the bases with no outs in the fifth, trying to extend the game, but Campbell Bush sandwiched two strikeouts around a pop up to second to secure the shutout and clinch the win.
“It’s always great to get a win on senior day,” Bush said. “We had all the seniors play, so it was just great to get a win.”
Every Purples batter reached base at least once. Burr had two hits and four RBIs, while Hightower had two hits and three RBIs.
Bush needed 70 pitches to earn the shutout. The right-hander threw 50 pitches for strikes, allowing two hits with four strikeouts and a walk.
“Campbell had a great outing on the mound,” Isenberg said. “He made some pitches (in the fifth). We went to his third pitch and he executed. Anytime a pitcher can throw three pitches in high school for a strike you are going to have success. That is what he did in that last inning.”
Luke Richardson and Jake Konow had one hit each for Franklin, while Taylor Lowhorn took the loss – allowing five runs in 1 2/3 innings.
Bowling Green will play at Allen County-Scottsville at 5:30 p.m. Monday. Franklin-Simpson plays at Butler County at 5:30 p.m. Monday.
FSHS 000 00 -- 0 2 1
BGHS 324 1X -- 10 7 3
WP: Bush LP: Lowhorn