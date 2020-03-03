Bowling Green boys' basketball coach Derrick Clubb liked the collective attitude he saw from his squad leading up to Tuesday's Region 4 Tournament quarterfinal matchup against Allen County-Scottsville.
The Purples maintained a looseness off the court, but Clubb saw an edge there as they geared up for a regional run.
"These guys all like each other and they play hard," Clubb said after his team's 78-46 win over the Patriots at E.A. Diddle Arena. "They like to aggravate each other and joke, but I see a seriousness in them right now that makes me very excited.
"We're excited to be moving on. We have a lot of respect for Allen County and coach (Brad) Bonds' staff. We feel very fortunate to win tonight. We're excited about getting a chance to play again."
Bowling Green (25-7) created chaos for ACS on the defensive end, forcing five first-quarter turnovers that in turn provided high-percentage shots on the other end. The Purples were a staggering 11-of-15 (73.3 percent) from the field in the opening frame.
The Patriots' Mason Shirley opened the scoring with a short jumper, then Bowling Green got a bucket from Jaxson Banks on a baseline drive, then a Conner Cooper layup off a steal, then a pull-up jumper from Isaiah Mason, then another Mason basket off yet another steal ... and it was 8-2 Purples in just over two minutes.
Mason, who had 11 first-quarter points, sparked a crushing 15-0 run with a 3-pointer followed by a basket in the paint. Mason capped that spurt with a short jump hook to put his team up 23-4.
ACS (15-16) trailed 28-9 by the end of the first quarter and continued struggling in the second against the Purples' quickness and length.
"I thought they did a really good job of jumping our offense and forcing an up-tempo game early, something that we really didn't want to have to deal with," Bonds said. "And so the battle of the wills early definitely came down to them. They won that, kind of put us back on our heels and then it started affecting us within our offense on how to actually make shots."
Bowling Green's shooting cooled down – only slightly – but the defensive intensity didn't let up even with the big lead. Mason's dunk off yet another steal – one of eight in the first half – and a Dez Wilson fast-break bucket closed the first half with the Purples up 50-20.
"When you get stops on this long floor, if you get out and run the game gets a lot easier offensively because there's just so much more space," Clubb said. "I thought these guys did a great job of pushing the ball, sharing the basketball. We'll take that first half, for sure."
Shirley, the Patriots' leading scorer this season, scored nine in the first half and finished with a hard-earned 14.
"They just did a very good job of making sure they had a hand on you at all times," Shirley said. "Even though we were going backdoor, they'd still have a hand on you. It was just hard for us to get open. And I'm not going to lie to you – we came out and I just like like we were kind of stunned. I just felt like the atmosphere kind of stunned us a little bit."
Clubb made sure his team paid extra attention to Shirley, a junior who was coming off a 30-point game in last week's District 15 Tournament championship loss to Barren County.
"We have the luxury of putting different kind of guys on people," Clubb said. "I thought he was a good player, but I thought our ability to put different people on him – a little length, quickness, Dez (Wilson) did a great job on him – that's an advantage for us. We can throw multiple guys at people."
The Patriots reined in the pace in the second half, forcing a half-court tempo that worked in their favor as they outscored Bowling Green 13-10 over that eight-minute span.
"It could've been a 50-point loss the way it was turning out early, and our guys battled, they came out in the third quarter – they won the third quarter – we did some good things," Bonds said. "We were able to get some young kids on the floor within the style that we were wanting to do. For that, I'm proud of our guys for not quitting and keep battling."
With a 30-point lead, the Purples didn't need to force the issue and worked in the paint for points.
"Just sit down defensively and the offense will come no matter what's going on," said Banks, who finished with 10 points as one of five double-digit scorers for the Purples.
Bowling Green got a late burst of offense in the fourth quarter from Dorian Morrison, who scored eight of his 12 points in the final frame as the Purples secured the win. Mason and Conner Cooper led BG with 15 points each, while Turner Buttry added 12.
Now it's on to the semifinals, where Bowling Green will face Logan County – a 79-58 winner over Cumberland County in Tuesday's other quarterfinal game – on Monday. Game time is 6 p.m. at Diddle Arena.
ACHS 9 11 13 13 – 46
BGHS 28 22 10 18 – 78
ACHS – Shirley 14, Stamper 6, Calvert 6, Cooper 4, Ford 4, Smith 3, McIntyre 3, Sikes 2, Turner 2, Coffee 2.
BGHS – Mason 15, Cooper 15, Buttry 12, Morrison 12, Banks 10, Wilson 6, Huddleston 4, Lin 3, Gurley 1.
