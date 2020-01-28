FRANKLIN – The Bowling Green boys' basketball team kept rolling along with an 84-57 victory at Franklin-Simpson on Tuesday.
Bowling Green (18-3) shot 53.3 percent from the field to go wire-to-wire for the victory – the 15th straight win for the Purples.
"We talk to the guys every day about taking steps forward," Bowling Green coach Derrick Clubb said. "It doesn't have to be a big step, but every day you want to get a bit better. That's what we talk about in practice. That's what we talk about in games. It's a process. I know everybody wants to talk about the streak, but from the coaches' point of view, when me and my staff are talking, it's about taking steps in the right direction."
Bowling Green wasted little time getting going – scoring the first seven points and quickly extending the margin to 14-4. The Purples finished 10-for-17 from the field in the first quarter to stretch the advantage to 24-11.
After the Purples pushed the lead to 18 points early in the second quarter, Franklin-Simpson (9-11) tried to get back into the game. Kyjuan Stutzman's 3-pointer with 3:17 left in the half trimmed the deficit to 34-24, but BG closed the half with an 11-2 spurt to stretch the lead back to 19 points.
"They are a good basketball team," Clubb said. "(Franklin-Simpson coach Dee Spencer) does a good job. We knew they would make a run and in that second quarter they made a nice little run. They really started being the aggressor on both ends of the floor. But then with about three minutes to go we locked in and got a stop. That turned into two stops. When we get stops, it gives us a chance to push the ball in transition."
The Wildcats never threatened in the second half. Bowling Green's lead grew to 30 after three quarters. The Purples emptied the bench in the fourth with the Wildcats unable to get any closer than 25.
Isaiah Mason led the Purples with 21 points and 10 rebounds. Turner Buttry added 14 points, while Conner Cooper had 13 points.
"We just knew that we had a lot of mismatches on the court and we were able to take advantage of those," Mason said. "We knew we had to play our game and do what we wanted to do. That's what we came out to do."
Stutzman led Franklin-Simpson with 17 points, while Demarcus Hogan and Andreyous Miller added 10 points each. The Wildcats have lost four straight – the last three by a combined 68 points.
Both teams return to action at 7:30 p.m. on Friday. Bowling Green travels to Warren Central, while Franklin-Simpson will host Todd County Central.
BGHS 24 21 22 17 – 84
FSHS 11 15 11 20 – 57
BG – Mason 21, Buttry 14, Cooper 13, Huddleston 8, Wilson 6, Boyd 5, Banks 5, Morrison 4, Flannery 3, A. White 3, Geer 2.
GHS – Stutzman 17, Miller 10, Hogan 10, Barton 7, Marshall 5, Briscoe 4, Lacouture 4.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.