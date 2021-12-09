The new-look Bowling Green boys’ basketball team remained red hot with a 97-42 win over Glasgow on Thursday at Bowling Green High School.
Bowling Green, which returned one starter (Turner Buttry) from last year’s region championship team, improved to 4-0 with the victory. All four wins have been by 13 points or more.
“The whole offseason we heard from players around here and adults that we lost everything, we lost 95 percent of our scoring,” Buttry said. “That’s really motivated us. Nobody saw what we had last year. Our starting group had to play against these guys you see right now and we saw how good they were. They made us better last year. We are Bowling Green basketball and we don’t believe that we rebuild here, we reboot or we reload.”
The Purples made quick work of Glasgow on Thursday, building a commanding lead by halftime and cruising from there. BG closed the first quarter with a 13-0 run to push in front 22-9.
Bowling Green exploded for 36 points in the second quarter, holding the Scotties to two field goals as the lead grew to 58-16.
“I think the second quarter tipped the scale for us,” BG coach D.G. Sherrill said. “I thought we shot it really well and went on a nice little run. What we did was we changed how Glasgow wanted to play the game. They wanted a more deliberate style. Early on it was working for them and then the game started going faster. We hit shots and gave ourselves a little cushion and they had to start playing faster offensively. Once we got the pace of the game going, then things worked out for us.”
Bowling Green scored the first 10 points in the second half as the margin ballooned to 52 points. The Purples led by as much as 57 points in the second half, with reserves closing it out.
Buttry led Bowling Green with 31 points. Curtis Lin added 16 points, while MJ Wardlow finished with 13 points. The Purples shot 56 percent from the field, including 12-for-25 from the 3-point line.
Sam Bowling had 15 points to lead Glasgow (2-2).
Despite the 4-0 start, Sherrill said his team still has something to prove.
“We are fully aware who we are,” Sherrill said. "We are starting to figure ourselves out a little bit. We are still trying to figure out what our identity really is. We know we are young and going to make a lot of mistakes, but we just try to play really hard.”
Bowling Green will face Hopkinsville in the Sparty Classic on Saturday at 6 p.m. at South Warren High School. Glasgow will host Monroe County at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday.
GHS 9 7 13 13 -- 42
BGHS 22 36 20 19 -- 97
GHS -- Bowling 15, Wenskoski 11, Jones 5, Cerwinske 4, Poland 3, Myers 2, Crowder 2.
BG -- Buttry 31, Lin 16, Wardlow 13, Starks 8, Barber 7, Gurley 6, Ritter 4, Gamble 3, Howard 3, Bailey 2, Bratton 2, Caldwell 2.