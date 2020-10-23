The Bowling Green football team continued its dominance against Greenwood with a 43-0 win over the Gators on Friday at El Donaldson Stadium.
In a preview of the opening round of the Class 5A playoffs, Bowling Green (5-1 overall, 2-1 Class 5A District 2) forced four turnovers and scored on every offensive possession in the first half to take command and improve to 30-0 all-time against the Gators. It was the 13th time Bowling Green has shut out Greenwood in the series.
“We know we are going to see them again in the first round,” Purples senior running back Javy Bunton said. “This is a good game to get us started. The next game we are going to have to come out and keep playing like we played tonight.”
Bowling Green’s defense started the scoring, with Davis Fant recording a pick-6 less than a minute in.
The Purples' offense got going with Bunton scoring on a 2-yard run to make the score 13-0 with 8:07 left in the first quarter. It was the first of five touchdown drives for Bowling Green in the first half.
After a Seth Rainville interception, Conner Cooper connected with Will Vale on a 21-yard TD pass and Bunton ran in the two-point conversion to push the margin to 21-0 midway through the first.
Greenwood (5-2, 1-2) had its best offensive drive of the night on the next series with a 19-play, 73-yard drive that chewed up almost 11 minutes of clock. The Gators were unable to cash in, turning it over on downs at the Bowling Green 15. Five plays later, Bunton raced 60 yards down the sideline to make the score 28-0.
The Gators fumbled on each of the next two possessions, one recovered by Rainville, and BG’s offense responded with scores -- a 15-yard keeper from Cooper to force the KHSAA-mandated running clock and a 19-yard touchdown reception by Jordan Dingle that gave the Purples a 43-0 halftime lead.
“Our defense had to punch that first one in, the pick-6,” Rainville said. “That really set the tone for us to pick it up another level and get it going.”
Neither team scored in the second half, with Bowling Green emptying the bench and playing reserves.
“That is the second game in a row we have come out and had really good tempo and took care of things up front,” BG coach Mark Spader said. “I’m proud of our kids for doing that and I hope we can continue that trend.”
Bowling Green outgained Greenwood 311-77.
Cooper threw for 111 yards and ran for 25 yards, playing only in the first half, while Bunton had 95 yards on eight carries and Dingle had 77 yards on four catches.
Lofton Howard threw for 31 yards and had 37 yards rushing for the Gators.
“If they had John (Morrison, out for the season with a broken collarbone) things might be a little different,” Spader said. “They stuck to their guns and they ran their offense, but there comes a point where they would rather throw it around a bit. Without their starting quarterback, that’s tough to do.”
Bowling Green is scheduled to play at Louisville Trinity on Friday. Greenwood is scheduled to host John Hardin on Friday.
GHS 0 0 0 0 - 0
BGHS 21 22 0 0 - 43
First quarter
BG - Davis Fant 16 interception return (Colin Fratus kick), 11:02
BG - Javy Bunton 2 run (kick blocked), 8:07
BG - Will Vale 21 pass from Conner Cooper (Bunton run), 6:07
Second quarter
BG - Bunton 60 run (Fratus kick), 6:38
BG - Cooper 15 run (Bunton run), 2:46
BG - Jordan Dingle 19 pass from Cooper (Fratus kick), 0:14
