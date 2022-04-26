The Bowling Green baseball team completed the sweep over District 14 rival Greenwood with a 13-0, five-inning win on Tuesday at Bowling Green High School.
One night after an 8-5 win at Greenwood, Bowling Green (18-5 overall, 4-0 District 14) got a two-hit shutout from Dawson Hall and another grand slam from Patrick Forbes to spark a 10-hit attack.
“I tell our guys all the time, it starts on the mound,” BG coach Nathan Isenberg said. “When our pitchers work quick and pound the zone and get our hitters back in, good things are gonna happen. That’s probably the best game Dawson has pitched.
“... I like the way he works. I like the way we played offensively tonight. We played good defense too.”
Bowling Green got on the board in the first when Forbes doubled to lead off the inning and scored on a double off the center-field wall by Turner Nottmeier.
Spencer Newman’s RBI single and Forbes' RBI forceout with the bases loaded highlighted a three-run rally in the second that pushed the lead to 4-0.
The Purples blew it open with six in the third -- all coming with two outs. Greenwood (12-8, 3-3) thought it had escaped the inning by striking out Ben Davenport, but the umpire ruled Davenport checked his swing to keep the AB alive. Two pitches later, Davenport lined a two-run single to right.
After a walk loaded the bases, Forbes connected for a grand slam to make the score 10-0.
“I think that is either four or five (grand slams for Forbes this season),” Isenberg said. “That’s his 10th home run. One of the things that we’ve had to do to figure out our lineup is to make sure someone is on first (when Forbes is at the plate). If not, they are going to walk him. I sure like to have him swing the bat because he’s a special player.”
The Purples added three more runs in the fourth and Hall finished it off by striking out the side in the fifth.
“It was a pretty complete game there,” Isenberg said. “(Monday) night I thought we were doing well and we jumped on them and then it was almost like we went to sleep. District games, you can’t ever take anything for granted. It’s still competitive.”
Forbes, Davenport and Nathaniel Roof finished with two hits each.
Hall faced 17 batters, needing 70 pitches to earn the shutout. The right-hander struck out five and walked two.
“I just pounded the zone the entire night,” Hall said. “I tried to make them hit the ball and let my defense work.”
Bowling Green is scheduled to play at Louisville St. Xavier at 10 a.m. CDT on Saturday. Greenwood hosts Russellville at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday.
GHS 000 00 -- 0 2 1
BGHS 136 3X -- 13 10 0
WP: Hall LP: Whittle.