The Bowling Green football team made its final game at El Donaldson Stadium a memorable one, dominating North Bullitt 55-7 on Friday.
Bowling Green (8-2) started slow, but quickly heated up on both sides of the ball -- racking up more than 500 yards on offense and forcing six turnovers on defense to earn a second straight region title and advance to the 5A semifinals for a second straight year.
“I’m proud of our players, proud of our coaches,” BG coach Mark Spader said. “This is a great group to be around. It’s a hard-working group. That was quite a send-off for our stadium.
“I’m very proud of our team. That is two regions in a row, but they seem to be hungry -- so we'll see if we can’t get going on the right track here and move on.”
North Bullitt (8-3) came in with one of the top offenses in 5A and the Eagles showed why in the opening minutes, forcing a BG turnover and turning it into a 7-0 lead when Cole Durbin scored on a 2-yard run four plays later.
It was all Bowling Green from there.
The Purples answered with a seven-play, 72-yard touchdown drive capped by Connor Cooper’s touchdown pass to Eli Burwash. Bowling Green would add a pair of Javy Bunton touchdowns on the next two drives to build a 19-7 advantage after one.
“It was really big (to answer the first score),” Bunton said. “That proves that we are a fighting team and we are going to be behind each other for the rest of this game.”
Bunton added his third touchdown of the night midway through the second quarter, then the defense got in on the scoring -- with Bert Kibawa grabbing a pitch in midair and returning it 10 yards for a touchdown to give the Purples a 32-7 halftime lead.
“I saw the quarterback and running back rolling out,” Kibawa said. “I saw him toss it and I just smacked it out of his hand and grabbed it and ran it back.”
Bowling Green would add touchdown runs from Cooper and Bunton in the third quarter to stretch the lead to 46-7 and start the KHSAA-mandated running clock for the final 14 minutes of the game.
Spader emptied the bench in the final quarter, with Matrix Halcomb’s 32-yard touchdown reception from Spencer Newman on a screen pass the final touchdown scored in the stadium.
It wasn’t the final points though, as Bowling Green sacked North Bullitt quarterback Drew Hadley in the end zone for a safety in the final minute.
Cooper threw for 239 yards and ran for 108. Bunton had 97 yards rushing and 98 yards receiving, while Tyler Strode had four catches for 62 yards.
“Hat's off to our offense,” Spader said. “Up front, that is reflective in our running game and then Conner Cooper keeps doing what he is doing. We now have a really good offense and a really good defense. I feel like we have the pieces.”
Defensively, the Purples held the Eagles to 220 yards, 35 on the ground. After forcing 12 turnovers in the first eight games, Bowling Green has forced 14 in the last two games.
Bowling Green now advances to face Covington Catholic in the 5A semifinals on Friday. Covington Catholic is 3-0 all-time against the Purples, including a 28-0 win in last year’s semifinals.
“Our kids will give a tremendous effort,” Spader said. “I think they believe in our team. Nobody has ever beaten Covington Catholic at Bowling Green. With as strange of a year as it has been, I say let’s try to be special this year. What a special win that would be if we could accomplish that.”
NBHS 7 0 0 0 - 7
BGHS 19 13 14 9 - 55
First quarter
NB - Cole Durbin 2 run (Lacie Badgett kick), 10:34
BG - Eli Burwash 9 pass from Conner Cooper (Colin Fratus kick), 7:11
BG - Javy Bunton 4 run (kick failed), 3:10
BG - Bunton 9 pass from Cooper (run failed), 1:13
Second quarter
BG - Bunton 1 run (Fratus kick), 6:52
BG - Bert Kibawa 10 fumble return (kick failed), 4:14
Third quarter
BG - Cooper 5 run (Fratus kick), 4:30
BG - Bunton 14 run (Fratus kick), 2:01
Fourth quarter
BG - Matrix Halcomb 32 pass from Spencer Newman (Fratus kick), 2:52
BG - Safety, 0:45
